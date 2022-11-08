Read full article on original website
Watch stolen in Millbrae armed robbery
MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects stole a victim’s watch in an armed robbery in Millbrae on Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened in the area of Ludeman Lane and Cozzolino Drive at about 1:55 p.m. The victim told police that two suspects approached […]
San Jose police arrest suspect who reportedly pointed gun at kids
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose police announced on Thursday the arrest of a man they believed pointed a gun at three juveniles back in September.After a month-long search, police arrested 20-year-old Sumeet Khaira on Nov. 3 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm. The arrest stems from a report from three juveniles, ages 11-13 years old, who said that on the evening of Sept. 23, around 7:15 p.m., a man in a car approached them while they walked on McLaughlin Avenue. The man, later identified as Khaira, spoke to the trio and after an exchange of words, pointed a handgun with an illegal high-capacity magazine at them. He then sped away and the juveniles reported the incident to the police.Using license plate readers and other investigative tools, police tracked down Khaira and arrested him in San Jose. When they took him into custody he had the firearm with the illegal magazine on him. Officers booked him into San Jose Main County Jail, where he remains.Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Gaarde #4560 of the San José Police Department's Assaults Unit at 4560@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.
Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV
SAN JOSE – A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.San Jose police said the collision occurred at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed a man riding a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Cottle Road collided with a 2006 Honda SUV that was turning left from southbound Cottle Road onto eastbound Coronado Avenue on a solid green turn signal. The woman driving the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.The incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.The motorcyclist's identity was withheld until family members were notified. Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.
Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
Woman found fatally stabbed inside vehicle in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was pronounced dead in Stockton after being found inside a vehicle in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 7:29 a.m. Thursday, officers arrived on the scene near the area of Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street in response to a reported stabbing. According to […]
Bay Area man arrested in Hemet double shooting
The Hemet Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man from Castro Valley in an October double shooting that killed a Hemet man and wounded a woman. Roman Mendez, 21, was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jason Roy and the wounding of an unidentified woman who is recovering from the attack, police said in […]
Oakland police searching for suspects in armored car robbery
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are searching for suspects who robbed an armored truck near a Bank of America Wednesday morning.Police received reports of the robbery of a Garda armored vehicle at 303 Hegenberger Road around 10:14 a.m. KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.
DA clears police officers who shot Vallejo woman’s suspected killer
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo woman was shot in the head and still clinging to life when she was dumped onto the side of a road in a bag. Details of a horrifying 2020 homicide were released in a report from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday as prosecutors announced that […]
22 people displaced when Tesla, Prius crash into San Francisco home
Three people were seriously injured and transported to a trauma center after two cars crashed into a home in San Francisco on Thursday night, officials said.
rwcpulse.com
Teen driver involved in fatal Redwood City car crash may face vehicular manslaughter charges
The 17-year-old driver of a car that collided with another, resulting in the death of two and the injury of four others Friday night, may face charges for vehicular manslaughter, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. The minor, whose name has not been released, is currently at...
Two shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said the shooting happened in the area of 30th Street and Brook Street at about 3:00 p.m. There are several businesses in the area immediately surrounding where the shooting occurred, including a […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob woman on Muni bus
SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco have arrested a man who allegedly tried to rob a woman on a Muni bus one month ago. Police learned of the incident when the woman walked into the Mission District police station about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 7 to report the robbery.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving SUV, Motorcycle in San Jose
San Jose police are investigating a deadly crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that happened Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. According to SJPD, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a local hospital. While the driver of...
1 Person Killed In A Two-Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday. The accident occurred on Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue at around 4 p.m. The officials reported that a motorcycle had been struck by a sports-utility vehicle.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Investigate Double Shooting
Oakland police are investigating a double shooting from Wednesday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. in the area of 30th and Brook streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found two people shot. They sent both of them to the hospital. Both victims are in stable condition. No other...
pajaronian.com
Photo: Suspected car thief nabbed within minutes
A Pacific Gas & Electric worker untangles a guy wire from a tree that was knocked over by a reckless driver Sunday morning on Walker Street. Watsonville Police Sgt. Donny Thul said that around 11:15am a man reportedly stole a red Ford Mustang in front of Gold’s Gym on Westridge Drive at Harkins Slough Road. As he raced off, an alert WPD officer spotted the speeding car and give chase. The driver, identified as Ethan Benoit, 33, charged south on Harkins Slough Road and then onto Walker Street where he lost control near the corner of West 6th Street. The Mustang veered off the road and smashed through a wood fence, knocking out a 40-foot section before clipping a utility pole. The car then careened across 6th Street and collided with a large cypress tree, shearing it off at the base. That’s when the tree and Mustang both sailed into the rear of a parked Dodge SUV before tearing out an outlet pole guy wire. The tree and car came to a rest as they crushed in the corner of a tin building that is part of LaRosa Tortilla Factory. Thul said the driver suffered major injuries and was flown by CALSTAR helicopter to an out-of-county trauma center Thul said Benoit was on Post Release Community Supervision for previous stolen vehicles and had an active warrant. The incident is still under investigation.
Motorcycle crash kills 20-year-old Livermore man
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A Livermore man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The name of the man killed was Hamza Salih, 20, an official with the coroner's bureau said. Salih was riding west on Highway 580 between 98th and 106th avenues when he may have lost control of the bike, CHP spokesperson Officer Adib Zeid said. CHP officials received a call at 4:10 p.m. about the crash. Salih's bike hit the center divider and he was ejected from it into the eastbound lanes, where a vehicle hit him, Zeid said. Salih died before he could be treated at a hospital. Neither alcohol nor the weather appear to have played a role in the crash, Zeid said.
2 arrested for armed robberies outside Brentwood bank
BRENTWOOD -- A man and woman from Antioch are facing multiple felony charges in connection with two robberies outside of a Brentwood bank in September. Delvon Hasain Hasan, 20 and Dioni Tamirra Patton, 18, are charged with crimes that include first- and second-degree robbery, child cruelty, having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and carrying an unregistered loaded handgun, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.Preliminary hearings for both suspects are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18 in Pittsburg. The robberies were reported on Sept. 16 and 19, in the parking lot of a Bank of America branch...
KCRA.com
Stockton police officer arrested on theft from an elder, credit card fraud charges
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department on Wednesday announced that it arrested one of its officers. Ny Tran was arrested Tuesday on charges related to theft from an elder, forgery, grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card, the police department said. He will also be placed on administrative leave.
Man shot to death in San Francisco's Bayview District in broad daylight
SAN FRANCISCO – Police said they're investigating the fatal shooting of a man in San Francisco's Bayview district in broad daylight Monday and asked the public for help in the investigation.At around 12:18 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting on the 4400 block of 3rd Street and upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After officers rendered first aid, medics arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital."Despite the lifesaving efforts of the medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," police noted in its announcement.The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail also responded to the shooting and took over the investigation.The victim's name was not released Tuesday.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
