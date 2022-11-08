Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebration in the Oaks' walking tour returns to City ParkTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Darius Rucker and Foreigner to headline the 2023 Endymion ExtravaganzaTina Howell
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisineNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Jazz pioneer Buddy Bolden's blighted house seized by New Orleans, might be sold at auction
A shotgun house that legendary jazz cornetist Buddy Bolden once called home has been seized by New Orleans' government and might be sold in a public auction. Bolden, a pioneer of jazz from the turn of the 20th century, lived in the unremarkable, run-down Central City building near First Street and Simon Bolivar Avenue. The deteriorating house, at 2309-2311 First, and a similar house next door, at 2305-2307, have been unoccupied for years and are sorely in need of maintenance, despite promises to restore Bolden's house for posterity.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 11-13
It's a fall festival of ... festivals and much more as the New Orleans area celebrates seafood, music, heritage, art, veterans and good times. Music, swamp tours, kayak adventures, art and more are all additions to the great Louisiana cuisine found at the annual JEAN LAFITTE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL in this Jefferson Parish community. It all happens at the Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Drive in Jean Lafitte. Friday music starts at 5 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9:15 p.m. Tickets start at $10 per day. Get more information on the festival here.
NOLA.com
Famous New Orleans names, rising stars win Louisiana restaurant industry awards; see full list
Recognition for hospitality sector pros usually comes from outside, be it from the media, some Internet accolade or a people’s choice award. This week, the Louisiana Restaurant Association brought back its own awards, and these are different because they come from peers in the business honoring their own. Many...
NOLA.com
Priced Out! 1119 Dauphine St.
Priced Out is a new semi-regular Gambit feature covering the state of affairs in New Orleans' rental market. In the market for a little (and we mean little) French Quarter living? Well, look no further than 1119 Dauphine St., where this one-bedroom, one-bath oasis is just waiting to be yours — if you can afford it.
NOLA.com
Hope in a bottle: A glass recycling project is helping Louisiana reverse the effects of coastal erosion
This story is part of Gambit's "Climate of Change" series on climate change and labor in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. From a small greenhouse next to Tulane University’s Uptown campus, associate professor Sunshine Van Bael is cultivating a spark of hope. . She and a team of graduate...
NOLA.com
As Six Flags talks unravel, city official accuses developer of 'factually incorrect' claims
Negotiations are unraveling between local officials and the developer chosen to revive the Six Flags site in New Orleans East, with an official in Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration accusing the developer, Bayou Phoenix, of making false claims about the state of the deal talks. With frustrations mounting over the...
NOLA.com
French-influenced Old Metairie manse on 19,000-square-foot lot lists at $3.6M on in-demand Tokalon Place
Tokalon Place sits in a prime section of Old Metairie, just off Metairie Road on a tree-lined street of sizable homes with manicured lawns and old-growth plantings. But 2 Tokalon Place is a relative newcomer to the area at only 7 years old. The $3.6 million home stands at the entrance to the lane, however, looking all the world as if it had been there for generations.
N.O. says it has demolished 67 abandoned buildings this year - there are thousands left
NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Katrina may have happened 17 years ago, but some people still live with daily reminders of the storm. Even after the flood waters drained, one home hasn't been touched, according to the next door neighbor. "We had water about here," Warren Mitchell said as he...
NOLA.com
Luxury homes for $1 million and up: New in River Ridge, French provincial in Mandeville
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
Cantrell says charter change targeted her, but will have bigger impact later
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell says she will abide by the will of the people. Tuesday, voters overwhelmingly approved a change to the city charter. It gives members of the city council the authority to confirm or deny city department heads including the police and fire superintendents.
ladatanews.com
Actor Will Smith Returns to New Orleans to Screen “Emancipation” Film
Almost a year after filming wrapped in New Orleans, Apple original films debuted Actor Will Smith’s latest feature “Emancipation.” On Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Smith hosted a movie screening held at The Prytania Theatre where he exclusively invited students from two local Historically Black Universities: Dillard University and Xavier University of Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Donna Glapion wins race for clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans
A challenger in the New Orleans’ court system overtook an incumbent Tuesday night to win the race for Clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans. With all precincts reporting, Donna Glapion won the race with 60% of the vote to Austin Badon's 40%. Glapion will take office on Jan. 1.
NOLA.com
New Orleans schoolteacher, two others, died of gas inhalation in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY — Police suspect a New Orleans schoolteacher and two other U.S. citizens who were found dead at a rented apartment were victims of gas inhalation. The Mexico City police department said Tuesday the three were found unresponsive on Oct. 30. Post-mortem examinations suggested they succumbed to carbon monoxide, often produced by improperly vented or leaky gas water heaters and stoves.
WDSU
New Orleans City Hall to CBD? Mayor's administration confirms possible plans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Hall could be relocated, according to leaders within Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration. At the city council budget hearing, the Cantrell administration said the mayor is looking at possibly acquiring 1615 Poydras Street and moving City Hall into that downtown site. This comes...
fox8live.com
By the numbers, Louisiana’s election night offered fascinating results
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Delve deeper into the numbers of Tuesday’s midterm election in Louisiana, and you never know what you might find:. 23 years old, the age of newly elected Bogalusa mayor Tyrin Truong, who unseated two-term incumbent Wendy Perrette. 41.3 percent voter turnout in Orleans Parish for...
fox8live.com
Cantrell campaign manager questions journalistic ethics of Zurik investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Society for Professional Journalists says a Lee Zurik investigation into New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and one of her security officers is “entirely appropriate and journalistically ethical.”. The determination came after Mayor Cantrell’s campaign manager asked the SPJ if the investigation of the “mayor’s...
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council, Mayor LaToya Cantrell locked in battle of wills over trash contracts
New Orleans’ new garbage haulers have been on the job for three days, but it’s still unclear if they’ll be paid for the work. A budget-season battle of wills is unfolding between Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration and some members of the City Council. The new haulers, IV Waste and Waste Pro, say they’re focused on their new jobs and expect to be paid for the sanitation contracts that took effect Monday.
fox8live.com
Duplessis defeats Landry, Badon ousted by Glapion, and Bogalusa elects a 23-year-old mayor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Royce Duplessis defeated Mandie Landry in a tight state senate race. Donna Glapion ousted incumbent Austin Badon in the fight for clerk of New Orleans’ 1st City Court. And Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old political newcomer as mayor as local election results continued to come in late Tuesday night (Nov. 8).
NOLA.com
Commentary: Yet another scandal for Cantrell — and another challenge to media covering her
FOX 8 aired an explosive Lee Zurik report Wednesday evening that raises several disturbing issues related to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s current performance in office, including her possible abuse of power, payroll irregularities and significant ethics issues. All these issues stem from her continued use, apparently for purely personal reasons, of a city-owned apartment in the Upper Pontalba Building.
NOLA.com
IRS seeks to compel developer Joe Jaeger to produce records on property sale to Drew Brees firm
The Internal Revenue Service has asked the federal court in New Orleans to compel developer Joe Jaeger's foundation to produce documents relating to its sale of a historic property on South Rampart Street three years ago to a firm in which former Saints great Drew Brees is a partner. In...
Comments / 0