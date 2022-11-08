ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Post Malone Helps Two Lucky Fans Get Married At His Show

By Tony M. Centeno
WKQI Channel 955
WKQI Channel 955
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ZgXS_0j3G3ETS00
Photo: Getty Images

Post Malone is making his fans happy by any means necessary. In addition to providing positive vibes during his tour , the rapper also recently served as an officiant for two lucky fans.

According to footage TMZ published on Monday, November 7, Posty helped two fans get hitched after his tour stop in Seattle on Saturday. In the footage, you can see the two love birds walking up to the stage while the "Cooped Up" rapper waited for them. Then we see Malone help the women exchange vows before they say "I Do." After they shared their first kiss, he declared them married.

Post Malone is always down to make his fans create unforgettable memories. During a previous stop on his tour at the top of November, the rapper, who just dropped his album Twelve Carat Toothache , helped a couple in Tulsa, Oklahoma with a gender reveal . After he signed an autograph, he put on the most surprised face possible before he announced that they have a baby girl on the way.

While he's had plenty of high moments during the tour, he also experienced some bad luck. Post Malone hurt himself - twice - while performing. He first tripped and hurt his leg in St. Louis back in September. A month later, the rapper fell on stage again and twisted his ankle during his show in Atlanta. He's apparently recovered nicely since both injuries and still plans to finish the tour with Roddy Ricch in Los Angeles on November 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKQI Channel 955

Justin Bieber Will Reportedly Perform At Takeoff's Funeral

Takeoff's funeral is going to be a massive event with an unprecedented performance from none other than Justin Bieber. According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, November 8, the Biebz will take the stage at Takeoff's homegoing at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta this Friday. There's no word on what he'll be performing or how long he'll be there. JB doesn't have any songs with just Takeoff but he has collaborated with Quavo and the Migos on songs like "What You See" off the trio's Culture III album last year and their 2014 collaboration "Looking For You."
ATLANTA, GA
WKQI Channel 955

Kim Kardashian Freaks Out Over Weighing 120 Pounds Before Met Gala

Kim Kardashian gave fans more insight into the convoluted process behind fitting into Marilyn Monroe's dress for the 2022 Met Gala. During Thursday's (November 10th) episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the star revealed that she had reached 118 pounds "again" and panicked when she gained an extra few pounds before the lavish event.
WKQI Channel 955

WKQI Channel 955

Detroit, MI
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit #1 Hit Music Station

 https://channel955.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy