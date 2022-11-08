Tory MP Mark Francois uses racial slur in House of Commons

A Conservative MP has come under fire for using a racial slur to describe the Japanese during a session in the House of Commons.

“Given the defence budget is likely to come under great pressure, why does it take BAE Systems 11 years to build a ship the J*** can build in four,” Mark Francois said.

The former Armed Forces minister made the comment during questions to Ben Wallace on Monday, 7 November.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle rebuked the MP, saying the word “should not be used.”

