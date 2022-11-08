Read full article on original website
Guillermo del Toro Reveals Horrifying At the Mountains of Madness VFX
Last night, Guillermo del Toro dropped some VFX footage on Instagram from his canceled production of his adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness. The clip was created by Industrial Light and Magic, which demonstrates that he was pretty far along in the film’s pre-viz development, and was minutes away from starting to shoot before it got unceremoniously shut down by Universal Studios, citing both the R-rating and the 150 million dollar price tag. You can see the clip below, but be warned; the monster that appears truly lives up to del Toro’s best horror creatures. (It also, stunningly enough, matches up to Lovecraft’s own vision for the monster.)
Celebrate 20 Years of Spider-Man Movies With This Trip Down VFX Lane
The last two decades have given us four Spider-Men on the big screen, from Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker all the way to the vanguard lead in animation as Miles Morales swings across the Spider-Verse. In all that time, Sony’s Imageworks VFX house has been part of the team that’s breathed life into the Spidey universe, and is looking back at its history in its 30th year.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally arrived, and to say that Marvel’s latest—the sequel to 2018’s smash hit Black Panther, which won three Oscars—at was highly, highly anticipated is putting it rather mildly. io9’s Germain Lussier and Cheryl Eddy and Gizmodo’s David Ewalt sat down to discuss the MCU’s return to Wakanda, the movie’s new and familiar characters, and how it dealt with the loss of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
Studio Ghibli Teases a Collaboration With Lucasfilm and Everyone Is Freaking Out
One tweet. Fourteen seconds. An infinite amount of excitement. That’s what happened earlier today when the official Twitter account for Studio Ghibli tweeted a video of its logo accompanied by the logo for Lucasfilm. The implication, of course, is some kind of team-up, but what could it be?. Instantly...
Avengers: Kang Dynasty
At the recent BoxLunch Holiday Gala in Los Angeles, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Simu Liu was on hand as the pop culture retailer’s Giving Ambassador for the holiday season. io9 caught up with the Marvel Studios star to talk about the season of giving—the event celebrated 150 million meals donated to Feeding America from a partnership between the organization and retailer—and to see if he could give any update for the future of his MCU franchise.
17 Famous People Who Literally Almost Died In Real Life Or While Filming A Movie
Leo DiCaprio went skydiving but BOTH of his parachutes didn't work, and he almost hit the ground. He said it was "one of the worst experiences of my life."
Grogu & the Dust Bunnies
Earlier in the week, and after double checking that it was the official account, everyone’s eyebrows raised when they saw Studio Ghibli use its Twitter to tease a collaboration with Lucasfilm. Followed by a single cryptic tease, speculation ran wild: did Disney convince Hayao Miyazaki to do a short for Star Wars Visions? Was this a film to add to the studio’s portfolio? At the end of it all, the answer turned out to be...a cute little ol’ short film.
Open Channel: What Are Your Favorite Moments of Kevin Conroy as Batman?
Earlier today, the news broke that Kevin Conroy passed away at the age of 66. Conroy was best known for being Batman—not just in the iconic ‘90s Animated Series and its fellow DCAU sequels Justice League and Batman Beyond, but nearly every Batman game within the last 20 years, a theatrical movie, and very briefly in live action during the CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths adaptation in 2019.
Interview With the Vampire
I hold up a little toy to the camera; it’s a Lorme, a resin art toy that my friend made. “Is that a plague doctor?” Jacob Anderson, star of AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, asks as I turn it around to show him the little details. Anderson has a collection of art toys himself, so I thought I’d share a few of my own small collection before we start our interview. “Oh, hello.”
The Black Panther Rises in This Week's Toy News
Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular roundup of the most fun geeky merch around. This week, the Transformers get into the holiday spirit, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s new hero gets a new Hot Toys figure, and all hail the gooiest Star Wars toys around. Check it out!. Hasbro...
John Wick Aims for the Heart in Chapter 4's New Trailer
The ultra-violent John Wick series is back, this time with more heart, hurt, and neon lights than ever before. With Keanu Reeves’ signature flair for the dramatic, intense, and desperate, the newest installment is truly a testosterone-fueled gunfest of epic proportions, full of fantastic sword fights, chases on horseback, and a riveting amount of religious hang-ups.
No Bears review – Jafar Panahi’s piercingly self-aware study of film-making and fear
The Iranian director, who was imprisoned in July, crafts a complex meditation on artistic creativity and invisible borders. Earlier this year, the Iranian auteur Jafar Panahi was detained and ordered to serve a six-year prison sentence – the latest politically motivated attempt to silence an artist who has been banned from making movies since 2010. Despite the ban, Panahi has remained a creative thorn in the side of the Iranian authorities. His provocatively entitled This Is Not a Movie (2011) was smuggled out of Iran on a USB drive hidden inside a cake and premiered to great acclaim at Cannes. His next two features, Closed Curtain (2013) and Taxi Tehran (2015), earned him a Silver and Golden Bear respectively at the Berlin film festival, while 3 Faces (2018) won best screenplay at Cannes.
Berserk's Original Anime is Coming to Netflix
It’s been 18 since months since the death of Kentaro Miura, creator of the best-selling manga Berserk. In the time since his passing, the Young Animal manga responsible for publishing the high fantasy series has confirmed that it’ll live on past the recently released Volume 41. Mirua’s close friend Kouji Mori, who’s said to have been told by Miura about where everything was going, began his run on the manga this past June. And it appears that beyond Mori, Berserk is gearing up to come back in a big way following its original creator’s passing.
Thunderbolts Will Drop a Bomb on the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Ever since Stranger Things arrived on Netflix in 2016, folks have been enamored with David Harbour. While he’s been one of those actors who’ve always been around, you may not have realized it before his turn as Hopper in the Netflix series. That show gave his career a huge boost, and it’s only grown after he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Red Guardian in last year’s Black Widow.
Dragon Age: Absolution's New Trailer Teases a Deadly Magical Heist
The world of Dragon Age is often rocked by monstrous invasions, magical and theistic conflicts, and other life-altering events. While the stakes seem high for it, it looks like the new animated series Absolution is going to take a leaf out of the pages of the excellent Dragon Age II, and do something a little smaller.
Okay, Now Hayao Miyazaki Has a Grogu Figurine, What Is Happening [Updated]
When Studio Ghibli, the maker of acclaimed anime films like Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and more, tweeted the Lucasfilm logo yesterday, people lost their minds wondering what it might be. Now Ghibli has issued an even more intriguing tease, and I expect everyone will be losing their minds even harder.
The Last Broadcast's Tech Horror Is Dated, But It Still Rings True
It makes perfect sense that Shudder is adding The Last Broadcast to its library. Last month’s V/H/S/99 was the streamer’s most-watched debut film, eclipsing a viewership record previously held by V/H/S/94. Clearly, audiences are still fiending for found-footage horror. Why not provide them with one of the original entries in the genre?
12 Games Based on TV and Films, Ranked
Studios have long realized that a great way to get people to interact with their intellectual properties, even offscreen, is to turn that IP into board games. With so many great creators out there—Ravensburger, Gale Force Nine, Renegade, Fantasy Flight—there are tons to choose from for your next game night.
David Tennant's New Doctor Who Adventure Has Already Begun
If you thought you’d have to wait until next year to see the first story for David Tennant’s shock return as Doctor Who’s 14th Doctor, then think again: his first adventure is already here, just not in the format you were expecting. Today’s release of Issue 584...
Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw is Making Its Way to Podcasts
Thus far, every time you hear that Jordan Peele is cooking something up, it’s worth paying attention to. Just this year alone, he delivered a fun, occasionally grim look at the Hollywood and entertainment culture machinery with Nope back in July, followed by his reunion with longtime collaborator Keegan-Michael Key for Henry Selick’s stop-motion horror flick, Wendell & Wild. For his next venture, Peele is following in the footsteps of several men before him who’ve suddenly realized they have a microphone and turning his eye towards podcasting.
