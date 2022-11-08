ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Matt Walsh says 'millions' of young people are on hormone blockers (it's 4,000)

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh falsely stated that "millions" of young people are on hormone blockers as he pushed an anti-transgender agenda on The Joe Rogan Experience.

On Monday, Walsh appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast , where he and Rogan spoke about gender identity, specifically in children.

Walsh notoriously pushes anti-transgender rights rhetoric on his platforms. In the past, he has called medical care for transgender people "abuse."

Earlier this year he wrote an anti-transgender children's book.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

So when speaking about the topic, he confidently stated that "millions" of people under the age of 18 were on hormone-blocking drugs.

"I'm sure someone is going to fact-check me on this but my guess is that we're into the millions now at this point," Walsh told Rogan.

Moments later, Rogan's team did fact-check Walsh where they found only 4,780 adolescents were on hormone blockers in the last five years.

Walsh responded by lowering his estimate to "hundreds of thousands" but added that he "could be wrong."

On Twitter, people criticized Walsh for exaggerating the number of transgender young people on hormone blockers.

"I’m glad Rogan actually fact-checked this. But it’s astounding that someone who talks about this issue for a living wouldn’t be better informed. Is that really too much to ask?" Patrick tweeted.

"How is it possible to know so little about the thing you've gotten yourself so worked up over," a Twitter user wrote.

Walsh also told Rogan that the number of transgender youth having gender-affirming top surgery has had an "exponential increase" in the last couple of years, despite a lack of concrete statistics in the world.

Upon learning his statistic was incorrect Walsh joked that "Media Matters will have fun with that clip" referencing the left-leaning media watchdog group.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Viral hoax convinces people Lady Gaga will overturn Brazilian election

A viral hoax has some Brazilian people believing that the iconic singer Lady Gaga is going to overturn the country’s recent election result.Recently, Brazilians came out to vote in the country’s presidential election. It was a vote largely viewed as the most important election in decades.It was narrowly won by the country’s left-wing former president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who saw a victory of 2.1m votes – 50.9 per cent to 49.1 per cent.The candidate, also known as Lula, democratically defeated right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro, but now a viral hoax has left some pro-Bolsonaro Brazilians believing that Lady Gaga...
Indy100

Don Jr ran away from social media after midterms humiliation

Donald Trump Jr appears to have scaled back his social media usage after Republicans underperformed in the midterm elections. Typically, the 44-year-old's Instagram is flooded with GOP memes and pro-Donald Trump publicity. But after bragging about the "red wave" that never came, the eldest Trump has been oddly silent. Between Monday and Wednesday, Trump Jr posted eight times on Instagram. Three of his posts anticipated Democrats to significantly lose in midterms. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHis last standalone Instagram post is of a red wave with "Happy Red Wave Day!" written on it. He captioned it "LFG"....
GEORGIA STATE
Indy100

True Geordie banned from Twitch after Andrew Tate comments

British YouTuber True Geordie is facing repercussions for making Islam0phobic comments and the latest reverberation is a ban from Twitch.On Thursday 10 November, True Geordie, whose real name is Brian Davis, was officially banned by the Amazon-owned streaming platform. Fans who clicked on Davis' profile were met with a message from Twitch indicating Davis had violated Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterEarlier this week, Davis made comments about boxer and social media personality Andrew Tate which people slammed as "racist" and "Islamophobic."During his podcast, Davis was asked whether he would take on...
Indy100

5 examples of why Twitter is in complete chaos right now

Twitter is a mess right now. A total mess. The app is in chaos and new owner Elon Musk has been going about the whole thing with all the authority of a substitute teacher losing control of the class. Plenty has changed over a short space of time. The main issue facing Twitter is that people have begun manipulating the use of blue verified badges that can now be purchased for $7.99 a month. While being verified previously served as proof that people had been vetted by the service, pretty much anyone is now able to purchase a blue tick under Twitter’s...
Indy100

Boy George facing backlash for his comments about Charlene White

I'm a Celebrity viewers turned to Twitter last night, after Boy George's comments towards Charlene White ruffled a few feathers.During Tuesday's episode (November 8), the 'Karma Chameleon' singer raised concerns about the news presenter's "bossy" behaviour after she took charge of the cooking for camp. It started when White helped delegate the jobs to fellow campmates. One of which asked best to chop and cook the food. "Slice them small and stir fry them with the spring onions," she said.Later in the Bush Telegraph, George says: "It's so weird, that bag comes down and Charlene just turns into an entirely...
Indy100

The Andrew Tate and True Geordie Islamophobia controversy explained

British YouTuber True Geordie has issued an apology after being accused of Islamophobia towards Andrew Tate. Following Tate's endless controversial comments, which later resulted in a ban from social media platforms, True Geordie revealed that he'd "absolutely" love to punch him in the face, given the opportunity. Rumours of a boxing match between the pair started swirling online, with Tate claiming he'd fight both KSI and True Geordie, whose real name is Brian Davis. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTensions continued to rise between the pair with back-and-forth digs. On November 6, the situation escalated – here's what...
Indy100

Elon Musk helped Doja Cat change her Twitter name from 'Christmas' to 'fart'

Elon Musk helped Doja Cat change her Twitter name from 'Christmas' to 'fart', and it’s nice to see Musk has got his priorities right after taking over the social media platform.The app is facing uncertainty after Musk rolled out the new Twitter Blue feature, causing chaos on the site. Musk has been very busy indeed, but he still found time to help out Doja with her account issue. Doja, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, has often changed her name in the past but found herself unable to change it back recently after she previously made her name ‘Christmas’ for...
Indy100

Elon Musk's claim that 'comedy is now legal on Twitter' has aged terribly

Just 24 hours after his $44bn (£38.2bn) Twitter takeover, Elon Musk declared "comedy is now legal" on the platform. Fast-forward to Sunday (November 6), the Tesla CEO is now threatening to permanently suspend users "engaging in impersonation". The self-described "free speech absolutist" made his intentions clear over the weekend, tweeting: "Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended," "Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter...
Indy100

Man called John Lewis goes viral again after reaching out to Elon Musk

A man named 'John Lewis' has attracted newfound internet fame in recent years for sharing the same name with the famous retailer. Christmas time is particularly busy for John Lewis (the man), who is repeatedly inundated with customer support requests and opinions on the store's festive advert. Once again, Lewis from Blacksburg, Virginia, has gone viral – this time, because of an Elon Musk tweet.He jokingly urged the Tesla CEO to press pause on banning the retailer from the platform and humoured that they were parodying him. "Elon, please do not suspend @johnlewisretail. They are not doing a parody...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Indy100

Ten alternatives to Twitter if you are considering quitting

Elon Musk's $44bn (£34bn) Twitter takeover went down like a lead balloon for many, with the likes of Stephen Fry, Whoopi Goldberg, Gigi Hadid, Toni Braxton and Jameela Jamil parting ways with the platform. "RIP Twitter" immediately started trending back in April when Musk initially sealed the deal, with one user saying, "if you're thinking about sticking around, you'll soon regret it." They speculated that Twitter "will quickly evolve into pro-Trump 2024 crayville."Another added: "I always knew Twitter would kill their own app out of greed."Fast-forward to November, and loyal Twitter fans have already seen Musk plans to charge for...
Indy100

Elon Musk rocks up to Twitter HQ with a sink: 'Let that sink in'

Elon Musk bizarrely rocked up to the Twitter HQ with a sink as he closes in on his $44 billion (£39.6 billion) purchase of the social media platform. On Wednesday (October 26), the Tesla CEO tweeted "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" along with a clip of himself in the lobby of the Twitter building. The meaning of the phrase, "let that sink in," is to tell someone to process and have a think about what has been said before reacting to it. It’s a way to pause and think about a statement, situation, or action.The tech mogul...
Indy100

Tumblr mercifully mocks Twitter with two ‘Important Blue Internet Checkmarks’ for $7.99

After Twitter decided to open up its coveted blue checkmark to anyone who can afford to shell out $8 a month for the privilege, another popular social media platform – Tumblr – has decided to join in the fun, in its own special way.Tech billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter last month, in a controversial decision which has seen the mass firing of employees and verified accounts being split into those who are “notable” individuals and users subscribed to the paid subscription offer, Twitter Blue.It’s the latter which staff at the micro-blogging site Tumblr have chosen to ridicule with their...
Indy100

Elon Musk thought there were 'ghost employees' at Twitter

Apparently, Elon Musk wasn't just worried about fake Twitter accounts when he acquired the social media platform, he was also concerned with fake employees. A recent New York Times article investigated what it's been like for people inside Twitter during Musk's chaotic takeover.By interviewing 36 people "at or close to Twitter", reporters found that, among other things, Musk allegedly requested a payroll audit to confirm employees receiving bonuses were real before they were laid off. According to the article, Musk supposedly wanted to lay off Twitter's work staff before employees received scheduled bonuses.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHowever,...
Indy100

43 of the funniest memes about Elon Musk trying to run Twitter

Elon Musk completed his lucrative purchase of Twitter on October 27th.Since then the website has been plunged into more chaos than a Liz Truss lead government. Firstly, racism has had a massive increase on the site due to Musk's attempt to bring 'free speech' and 'comedy' back to the platform.The South African-born billionaire then announced that he would be introducing a new subscription-based verification system called 'Twitter Blue' where any user could pay $8 a month in order to have a blue tick on their account. This was a problem waiting to happen and since this was introduced...
Indy100

Fox News’ meltdown over the midterms summed up in one video

The red wave anticipated in the 2022 Midterm Elections barely caused a splash in what was ultimately a disappointing midterm result for Republicans.Democrats were able to flip a key senate seat in Pennsylvania blue, while Donald Trump-backed candidates look to lose their races (with the exception of J.D. Vance in Ohio).Twitter user Kat Abu (@abughazalekat) compiled recent clips from Fox News anchors and guests that manages to sum up their meltdown in reaction to this news in 40 seconds.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“I can’t believe John Fetterman won!” Jesse Watters said on Wednesday’s edition of The Five...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Indy100

Viral 'Tony Blair' tweet shows why Elon Musk's Twitter Blue policy is doomed

Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform Twitter has had a tumultuous start as people have begun manipulating the use of blue verified badges that can now be purchased for $7.99 a month.Before the billionaire took over, Twitter users such as journalists and celebrities could be given a blue tick to show other users that they have been vetted by the service. Now, almost anyone is able to purchase a blue tick under Twitter’s new premium subscription service, Twitter Blue.The problematic nature of dishing out blue ticks has already been well demonstrated as people have created verified genuine-looking parody...
Indy100

The celebrities who've left Twitter so far as Stephen Fry bids the platform 'goodbye'

Elon Musk’s new Twitter bio names him as the platform’s “Complaint Hotline Operator”. And, poor guy, the phone must be ringing off the hook.The world’s richest person has faced a torrent of criticism, and worse, since taking over the social media site on 27 October, and now his leadership is sending big names fleeing the blue bird-masted ship.On Tuesday, Stephen Fry became the latest celebrity to make a grand exit by posting a picture of Scrabble letters spelling out “Goodbye” to his 12.5 million followers.He moved on quickly to rival network Mastodon, which has seen a surge in new users...
Indy100

Stephen Fry has quit Twitter and joined Mastodon

Since Elon Musk's $44bn (£38.2bn) Twitter takeover, a slew of celebrities have voluntarily parted ways with the platform. Stephen Fry is the latest to quit Twitter and has joined the likes of Shonda Rhimes, Toni Braxton, Jameela Jamil and Gigi Hadid.The actor posted a snap of Scrabble letters spelling out "Goodbye" to his 12.5 million followers – and has since headed over to Mastodon.The platform first experienced an influx of traffic in April following the Tesla CEO's Twitter takeover announcement. "Mastodon.social is being slow right now, as far as I can tell because there's twice as many people using it...
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy