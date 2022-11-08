Read full article on original website
BBC
'Horrifying' freezer dumped in Darlington was full of dead pigeons
A chest freezer stuffed full of dead wood pigeons has been found dumped in a residential street. Darlington Borough Council workers made the grim find when they were called to the rear of Roseberry Street and Greenbank Road on Wednesday. It is thought the birds, which numbered more than a...
BBC
Kate Winslet covers mum's £17,000 energy bill
Kate Winslet has donated £17,000 to a mother facing a sky-high energy bill to operate her daughter's life support. Carolynne Hunter was warned by Clackmannanshire Council that her bill could hit the high sum next year. Her daughter Freya, 12, has severe cerebral palsy and relies on receiving oxygen...
BBC
Chihuahua found dumped in carrier next to bins
A new home is being sought for a small dog found abandoned in a carrier next to bins at a Leicester supermarket. The RSPCA said the "terrified" female Chihuahua was discovered by road sweepers at a Tesco store in Beaumont Leys on 26 October. The dog - who...
BBC
Tractors and crops targeted in rural crime wave
Private security patrols are being used to protect crops and expensive farm equipment amid a rural crime wave in England and Wales, the BBC has learned. Farmers have told the BBC that police rarely solve rural offences and are not doing enough to tackle organised crime. Suspects are almost 25%...
BBC
Worthing paedophile Jordan Croft jailed after blackmailing teenagers
A man who admitted targeting girls as young as 12 online and blackmailing them into "sexual slavery" has been jailed for 18 years. Jordan Croft, from Worthing, West Sussex, admitted 65 offences relating to 26 girls and women aged between 12 and 22 at Lewes Crown Court in August. He...
BBC
Scots veteran recalls tears of Germany's child soldiers
As the country marks Remembrance Day in which the fallen of two world wars are commemorated, veterans have been speaking about their first-hand accounts as part of a special archive project involving the BBC. Sandy Cormack, who is 101 in January next year, was living in the east end of...
BBC
Spencer Beynon inquest: Tasering dying veteran reasonable - jury
A police officer's use of a taser on a dying military veteran was reasonable, an inquest jury has concluded. Ex-soldier Spencer Beynon died on 14 June, 2016, near his home in Maes y Bwlch, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire. The former Army platoon sergeant, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, had injured his...
BBC
What happened to Glen the hitch-a-ride osprey?
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. A migrating young osprey which was tagged in the Borders is continuing to surprise observers - after hitching a ride on two cargo ships. The bird, called Glen, is being tracked as part of efforts to learn more about the species. Conservationist Sacha...
BBC
CCTV images released in Bristol nightclub rape inquiry
Police have released images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the rape of a woman in a nightclub. The victim, in her 30s, was attacked in the Lakota Club in St Pauls, Bristol, in the early hours of 1 June. She was approached by an...
BBC
Car crashes into couple's house for fourth time
A couple say they had a lucky escape after a car crashed into their house for the fourth time since 2008. Graham Hunter, 72, whose house is on a bend on the B4333 in Bryngwyn, Ceredigion, said it was fortunate he and his wife were out at the time.
BBC
Death crash driver says road was 'very dangerous'
A tourist has claimed he found himself driving on a "very dangerous" road in the dark before a crash that led to the deaths of five people. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of his son Lorenzo Ciociola, Frances Saliba, Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid and Evalyn Collie by driving dangerously near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Nuneaton pair in court over death of baby girl
Two people have appeared in court charged over the death of a baby girl two years ago. One-year-old Elaina Rose Aziz died in hospital after she was found in cardiac arrest at a house in Nuneaton in November 2020. Eddo Aziz, 37, and Kelsey Harrison, 27 faced magistrates in Coventry...
BBC
Teenager rescued after getting stuck on mudflats at Montrose
A teenage girl has been rescued after she became stuck in the mud on mudflats in the dark. Coastguard teams were called out to Montrose Basin in Angus when the alarm was raised on Thursday evening. Rescuers donned mudder shoes, designed to allow people to walk on mud, to reach...
BBC
Marie Scott: 'I could hear men screaming'
Marie Scott joined the Wrens in 1944, aged 17. Her skills as a trained switchboard operator meant her young age was quietly ignored. After training, she was swiftly posted to Fort Southwick, the secret communications complex buried in the hills above Portsmouth. This was the nerve centre for Operations Neptune and Overlord - the D-Day landings.
