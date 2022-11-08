The United States women's national team will host Germany at Red Bull Arena on Sunday for their final game of 2022. The USWNT lost 2-1 to the Germans on Thursday and are currently on a three-game losing skid. The team has one final opportunity to stop the slump, while a fourth loss to close out the year would be an unimaginable mark for the program at this juncture in their history. The final friendly is the last match before the group returns for January camps set to take place in New Zealand with next summer's World Cup right around the corner.

3 HOURS AGO