CBS Sports
USWNT vs. Germany score: Live updates as USA try to end losing skid and close out 2022 on a high note
The United States women's national team will host Germany at Red Bull Arena on Sunday for their final game of 2022. The USWNT lost 2-1 to the Germans on Thursday and are currently on a three-game losing skid. The team has one final opportunity to stop the slump, while a fourth loss to close out the year would be an unimaginable mark for the program at this juncture in their history. The final friendly is the last match before the group returns for January camps set to take place in New Zealand with next summer's World Cup right around the corner.
Former Brazil coach Scolari confirms he’s retiring
SAO PAULO (AP) — Luiz Felipe Scolari, who led Brazil to its last World Cup title in 2002 and took Portugal to the final of the European Championship in 2004, confirmed his retirement as a club coach on Sunday. The 74-year-old Brazilian made his farewell after Athletico’s 3-0 home...
Nadal fails to keep up with Fritz in ATP Finals opener
Rafael Nadal said he was slow and rusty as he suffered a disastrous start to his bid to win the ATP Finals for the first time after crashing to a 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 defeat to Taylor Fritz on Sunday. Ruud was also a straight-sets winner over Auger-Alissime, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, in the day's other singles contest.
