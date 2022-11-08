ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 10

By Mike Moraitis
The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle against one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs, so it’ll be interesting to see where expects rank them in their NFL power rankings for Week 10.

As we always do, we start our round-up with USA TODAY’s Nate Davis, who has the Titans falling three spots from No. 11 to No. 14 in his power rankings. Here’s what he had to say about Tennessee:

14. Titans (11): They’ve given new meaning to one-dimensional, managing a total of 97 net passing yards in rookie QB Malik Willis’ two-week hitch as the starter.

While Tennessee’s passing attack has been abysmal all season, it was even worse with Willis under center.

That said, the rookie did show improvement as a passer, but unfortunately his receivers, offensive coordinator, and to a lesser extent, offensive line, let him down in Week 9.

Now, the rest of our power rankings round-up.

Mark Lane, Touchdown Wire: 7 (+3)

Mark Lane, Touchdown Wire:

Even though the Titans didn’t beat the Chiefs, they executed a game plan that limited Kansas City to 17 points in regulation with a rookie quarterback making his second start. Through no fault of Malik Willis’, but if the Titans had Ryan Tannehill, they would have stomped the Chiefs and cruised much higher in the power rankings.

Robert Zeglinski and Christian D'Andrea, For The Win: 11 (-5)

Robert Zeglinski and Christian D’Andrea, For The Win:

Tennessee lost in Arrowhead Stadium but still gave the Chiefs all they could handle with Malik Willis at quarterback. The Titans’ defense can hang with anyone in the NFL, which gives Mike Vrabel’s “run like it’s an Iowa-Wisconsin game” offensive strategy the launchpad it needs to take flight.

Barry Werner, List Wire: 11 (-6)

Barry Werner, List Wire:

The defense did its job. The offense was awful. The Titans are probably ruing trading A.J. Brown as they have zero production from the wide receivers. Ryan Tannehill can’t heal fast enough. Next: vs. Denver Broncos

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 11 (-2)

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News:

The Titans tried as best as they could to win without Ryan Tannehill with rookie Malik Willis with a heavy dose of physical defense and Derrick Henry. Unfortunately, that combination wasn’t quite enough with both sides’ issues with the pass.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports: 11 (-2)

Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports:

Mike Vrabel’s defensive plan for the Chiefs was very good and it should have resulted in an upset win. But the offense? I’m not sure how you run a conventional offense with rookie quarterback Malik Willis after it was clear he wasn’t going to complete enough passes. Where were the designed runs?

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports: 14 (-1)

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports:

14. Tennessee Titans (5-3): Mike Vrabel is a witch.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: 8 (no change)

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com:

It was right there. The Titans, with Ryan Tannehill tethered to the sideline by a bum ankle, were in position to score a massive upset win in prime time at Arrowhead. Unfortunately, the offense went to sleep after halftime, and Patrick Mahomes made big plays with his arm — and, especially, his legs — in a painful overtime loss. Malik Willis again looked like a developmental QB in over his head, completing just five of his 16 pass attempts for 80 yards. The combination of a healthy Derrick Henry and a stout defense should take the Titans back to the playoffs, but Tannehill must get right to keep Tennessee in the contender conversation.

NFL Nation, ESPN: 12 (-2)

Turron Davenport, ESPN:

Non-QB MVP: RB Derrick Henry

Henry leads the NFL with 870 rushing yards in eight games, and he has been the spark for Tennessee’s offense. Henry has rushed for 100-plus yards in five consecutive games, including four during the Titans’ five-game win streak that ended with Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Chiefs. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound back willed Tennessee to a 17-10 win over the Texans in Week 8 when he carried the ball 32 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns. The Titans only passed the ball 10 times in that game. Don’t look now, but Henry is on pace to potentially post another 2,000-yard rushing season. — Turron Davenport

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: 14 (-6)

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

14. Titans (5-3; No. 8): From Sunday (vs. Broncos) to Thursday (at Green Bay), we’ll learn a lot about this team.

