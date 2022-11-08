ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

FSU player checks Mario Cristobal's comments on Trey Benson

Miami coach Mario Cristobal attempted to associate himself with Trey Benson after the Florida State running back gashed the Hurricanes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 15 carries in the Seminoles’ 45-3 win this past weekend. Cristobal coached Benson for two seasons at Oregon. “That is one...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Gamecocks lose 2024 commitment

The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a commitment on Tuesday night. Karson Hobbs, a three-star cornerback from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Twitter. Hobbs committed to the Gamecocks in July. “First, I would like to thank South Carolina and the coaches for overwhelming...
COLUMBIA, SC
'It’s surreal': Newest Gator hoops signee eager to join team

Thomas Haugh could be in college right now. In fact, had he not picked Florida, he would be. A 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward from Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, Haugh could easily have been a member of the 2022 recruiting class with 13 of the 14 schools that reportedly offered him a scholarship desiring his services for the 2022-23 season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Four-star QB Jaden Rashada flips commitment to Florida

Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada chose Miami over Florida in July. But on Thursday night, the Gators won him back, with the top passer in Northern California flipping his commitment from the 'Canes to the Gators. Rashada nearly picked Florida on the day of his announcement- he told 247Sports that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken set to receive $100,000 raises in 2023, 2024, per report

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will receive $100,000 raises in the next two years of his contract, per a report from the Athens Banner-Herald. Monken signed a contract extension with the Bulldogs in June after helping the program win its first national championship in over 40 years. Monken is currently on contract through the 2024 season. Its value sits at over $2 million annually.
ATHENS, GA
Eric Musselman gives latest injury update on Nick Smith

No. 10 Arkansas (1-0) was without star freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. in Monday's season-opening win over North Dakota State as he was held out for precautionary reasons in right knee management protocol with no timetable for a return. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman met with media on Wednesday to preview...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Irish QB Commit CJ Carr In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit

Saline (Mich.) high school four-star quarterback CJ Carr made his way to South Bend for the Notre Dame win over Clemson. The 6-3, 195-pounder from the class of 2024, who has been committed to the Fighting Irish since June 9, returned once again to hang with his future teammates and take in another Notre Dame victory.
NOTRE DAME, IN
What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?

The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
EUGENE, OR
Fearless Forecasters: Our picks for Auburn vs. Texas A&M, other Week 11 games

All of a sudden, the battle to avoid last place in the SEC West looks is a highly anticipated game on the Plains. After the fight the Tigers showed under interim coach Cadillac Williams in Starkville, Auburn fans are fired up for an opportunity to support Williams and their team Saturday night under the lights in Jordan-Hare Stadium (6:30 p.m. CST, SEC Network). Texas A&M is also riding a five-game losing streak, which contributed to the Tigers being favored to win a game for the first time since Week 4.
AUBURN, AL
USC's Lincoln Riley, Tuli Tuipulotu address struggling Trojan defense

USC comes into Friday’s game against Colorado desperately looking to right the ship on defense. The Trojans have surrendered 115 points and over 1,500 yards the last three games against Utah, Arizona, and California. They step into this week allowing 2.58 points per drive. That number ranks the Trojans No. 100 in the FBS. Clearly things need to change but head coach Lincoln Riley reiterated his faith in defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Michigan QB Cade McNamara undergoes surgery before Nebraska game

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara posted a photo from a hospital bed Wednesday, confirming surgery that likely ends the season for the redshirt junior and team captain. McNamara has not played since a lower-body injury during a Sept 59-o win over UConn. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Miami wideout Xavier Irvin announces Temple commitment

Class of 2023 wide receiver Xavier Irvin of Booker T. Washington High School in Miami, Fla., announced Wednesday that he had committed to Temple. The 5-11, 158-pound athlete is the 18th high school prospect – in addition to being the sixth Florida native and the sixth receiver type – to join Coach Stan Drayton’s first full-year recruiting class.
MIAMI, FL
Zacharie Perrin signs again with Illini: 'A lot of work went into Zach'

CHAMPAIGN — It took a bit longer than anticipated, but Zacharie Perrin is officially an Illini — again. After signing a Big Ten tender of financial aid in June to be a part of the Class of 2022, Perrin was unable to enroll at Illinois for the fall semester instead attended Sunrise Christain Academy. But on Wednesday — the first day of the early signing period — Perrin signed a national letter of intent with Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker

The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BREAKING: 2024 CB Karson Hobbs Commits to Notre Dame

Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller class of 2024 cornerback Karson Hobbs has decommitted from South Carolina and flipped his commitment to the University of Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish wasted no time in adding him to the commit list following his latest trip to campus. Head coach Marcus Freeman and cornerbacks...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Recruits coming out to see Cadillac Williams and Auburn

A sellout crowd is on tap inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night as Auburn welcomes in Texas A&M for interim coach and beloved former player Cadillac Williams’s first game in charge. As the fans rally around Williams and support this Tigers football team down the stretch, a terrific group...
AUBURN, AL
