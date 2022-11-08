ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

The Good Doctor: Brandon Larracuente Promoted to Series Regular

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13HtAy_0j3G2jbe00

At least one of St. Bonaventure’s first-year interns will be putting down roots in San Jose.

The Good Doctor has elevated Brandon Larracuente to series-regular status, TVLine has learned. The promotion comes just four episodes after he was introduced as surgical resident Dr. Danny Perez, and ahead of the ABC medical drama’s landmark 100th episode (airing Monday, Nov. 14 at 10/9c).

As of press time, Savannah Welch, who plays fellow first year Danica Powell, remains a recurring player.

First introduced in the Oct. 10 episode “Change of Perspective,” Perez is described as “strikingly handsome with a natural, easy charm.” He is someone who “leans on his big heart and positive attitude to navigate the challenges of his first year. But Perez’s dazzling smile hides a painful past, including a years-long struggle with opioid addiction. Now clean for five years, his journey of recovery often makes him a better, more compassionate doctor… while also complicating his life at St. Bonaventure, professionally and personally,” as he contends with feelings for fellow resident Jordan Allen (played by Bria Samoné Henderson).

In the above-mentioned 100th episode, titled “Hot and Bothered,” a heatwave hits San Jose, and Drs. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Powell (Welch) “are at odds when it comes to their patient’s surgery,” according the official synopsis. “Their heated stalemate tests Shaun’s patience and his willingness to compromise. Meanwhile, when the hospital loses power, Lea and Dr. Glassman are forced to come up with a quick solution or risk a total shutdown that could risk patients’ lives.”

Are you happy to learn that Perez will be staying put? Hit the comments with your reactions to Larracuente’s promotion (and any thoughts you may have about the Season 6 newbies).

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 1

Related
TVLine

Nick Carter Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Brother Aaron: 'Now You Get a Chance to Finally Have Some Peace'

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is paying tribute to his late brother Aaron, who tragically died Saturday at his home in California. In a touching post on Instagram, Carter wrote, “My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TVLine

Yellowstone Stars Drop Hints About the 'Difficult Position' That Gives Season 5 a 'Really Different Kayce and Monica'

Season 5 of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone will begin anything but typically for embattled marrieds Kayce and Monica, portrayers Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille tell TVLine. For once, Tate’s folks aren’t at odds or dealing with kidnappers or ranch invaders.  Nope, when the first two of the 14 (!) episodes debut on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 8/7c, “it starts off happy, which is strange,” Asbille admits. “But you see a really different Kayce and Monica by the end of the season, with a whole new sense of purpose.” Adds Grimes: “Something that happens early on once again puts us in a really difficult...
TVLine

NCIS: LA Star Laughed for 20 Seconds When We Asked This Burning Question

NCIS agent: “Federal agents!” Suspect across the street: [Does double-take, turns and runs] Agent, sighing: “Why do they always run?” The scene above was from ~275 of the 307 episodes that CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles has aired to date. And the question, NCIS agent, perhaps isn’t, “Why do they always run?” but “Why do I always announce myself from 50 feet away?” The other day, I brought that question to NCIS: LA vet Daniela Ruah, who happened to direct exactly such a scene for the episode that aired Nov. 6…. TVLINE | Dani, I’ve got to ask you this. Tell me the truth. Why do you...
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member

Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
Cheryl E Preston

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Douglas and Donna could expose Thomas with the voice changing app

Spoilers for The Bold in the Beautiful began teasing during the summer that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) would soon have a girlfriend. Viewrs were hoping the brain tumor was the reason for his bizarre behavior and that he could move on from his obsession with Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle) but now it's clear that Terrible Tom is still with us. Fans of the CBS soap are furious because the writers refuse to redeem Thomas and everyone is tired of his antics.
The List

Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives

Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series

Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
Popculture

'The Voice' Bringing Back Major Coach for Season 23

Kelly Clarkson is making her way back to The Voice for Season 23. After taking a hiatus during Season 22, the "Breakaway" singer will return to her role as a coach in the upcoming season of the NBC singing competition, joining returning coach Blake Shelton and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?

The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
TVLine

TVLine

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy