Utah State

These 8 Luxury Ranch Retreats Will Give You the Ultimate Cowboy Vacation

By Michelle Gross
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RmapH_0j3G2eC100

The season five premiere of Paramount’s hit series Yellowstone is around the corner on November 13—and whether or not you’re invested in the fate of the Duttons’ ranch and family legacy, there’s no denying that the show has tapped into the country’s collective fascination with cowboy culture and the Western aesthetic that comes with it. Who doesn’t want to post up in that gorgeous great room with a glass of small-batch bourbon after a day of ranch handling?

If you’re looking for all of the romance that comes with the old West combined with the five-star service and amenities of a 21st-century hideaway, then it’s time to pack your chaps. From a sprawling luxury ranch on the banks of the Colorado River to an eco-friendly fishing lodge in the high-desert plains of Taos, New Mexico , here are eight luxury ranch rentals across North America where you can live the cowboy life—with style.

French Creek Sportsmen’s Club, Saratoga, Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwVMy_0j3G2eC100
A view of French Creek

For some bonafide low-key luxury, French Creek Sportsmen’s Club has four cabins and a glamping yurt inspired by the rugged beauty of south-central Wyoming ’s high mountain desert landscape. Part of the Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection, Sportsmen’s Club is set on the historic Sanger Ranch and has room for 14 guests. This private, creekside property has plenty to keep guests busy, from fish and hunting to enjoying farm-to-table dining. A “man cave” clubhouse with a spacious great room with a fireplace, billiards and poker, a bar and dining room, along with creek-side spa tents and campfire patio, are all nestled along the banks of French Creek. Rates start at $1,250 per person, per night, all-inclusive, based on double occupancy and a three-night minimum.

Green Valley Ranch, West Glacier, Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HO2jH_0j3G2eC100
The living room at Green Valley Ranch

Running across 480 acres of rolling ridges and sweeping country meadows, Green Valley Ranch is a private retreat just five miles from Montana ’s Glacier National Park. The sprawling 6,000-square-foot lodge and cabin can sleep up to 14 guests at a time, and days at Green Valley can be whiled away fly-fishing in nearby rivers, horseback riding and hiking through the Whitefish Mountain Range and sailing and kayaking in Flathead Lake and the Hungry Horse Reservoir. Rates start at $3,000 per night (November through May) and $4,050 per night (June through October).

Rocker B Ranch, Fort Worth, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1PIy_0j3G2eC100
The pool at Rocker B Ranch in Texas

With three baseball fields, a swimming pool complete with a 50-foot waterslide, fishing lake, driving range and spa, Rocker B Ranch is the ultimate friends-and-family dreamscape. Just outside of Fort Worth, Texas—the home of the famous livestock exchange and rodeo—Rocker is spread across 320 acres, and with options including the Main Cabin, Skybox and Casitas, it can sleep as many as 60 guests at a time. Rates start at $5,500 per night, two-night minimum.

Chief Joseph Ranch, Darby, Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqIOw_0j3G2eC100
Lee Dutton’s cabin at Chief Joseph Ranch

Fans of Yellowstone will surely recognize this property as the Dutton’s Montana manse, but in real life, the 5,000-square foot home is Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby. The 2,500-acre working ranch has been mostly closed to guests during the filming of the show, but word has it that reservations will reopen starting in February 2023. The Ben Cook Cabin and the Fisherman’s Cabin can sleep up to eight guests—all of whom get a tour of the ranch and set of the show included in their reservation. Rates start at $1,200 and $1,500 respectively, three-night minimum.

Sorrel River Ranch, Moab, Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYi34_0j3G2eC100
The porch of a spa cabin at Sorrel River Ranch Resort

Surrounded by Utah ’s iconic arches and red rock mesas in Moab, Sorrel River Ranch is an oasis on the banks of the Colorado River. From its setting on the outskirts of Arches National Park, you can take guided hikes through the La Sal Mountains and jeep tours overlooking Fisher Towers, go mountain biking and rafting down the Colorado River and sample farm-to-table fare at the on-site restaurant. Bring along everyone you want to see: the ranch can host up to 220 guests at a time. Buyouts require a three-night minimum starting at $394,316.

Journey’s End at Twilight Moon Ranch, Oakley, Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AAdBq_0j3G2eC100
Views from the living room at Journeys End at Twilight Moon Ranch

Surrounded by the High Uintah Mountains 20 minutes outside of Park City, Journey’s End at Twilight Moon Ranch is an 8,500-square-foot modern luxury ranch home. Eight bedrooms spread across a main house complete—with bunk room and family suite that can sleep up to 22—as well as a newly built barn house that can sleep an additional 10 promis plenty of room for the whole family to roam. With a massive in-ground jacuzzi, catch-and-release fishing lakes, pickleball courts and eight acres of ranch horses and cattle pastures, you can split up and spend your days exploring. Fun fact: this property was featured on the third season of Yellowstone . Rates start at $5,000 per night for use of the entire ranch, six-night minimum.

Costilla Lodge, Taos New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GB95w_0j3G2eC100
Costilla Lodge at Vermejo

Located in the high-desert plains of Taos, New Mexico, Costilla Lodge at Vermejo is a luxury ranch retreat perched at an elevation of 10,200 feet. Part of Ted Turner Reserve property, this unique, eco-friendly ranch includes eight guest rooms that can sleep a total of 16, and is considered the property’s hidden gem. Also included: a private chef, guided hikes to Ash Mountain to high-country horseback riding and fishing in one of the 19 lakes. Rates start at $ 12,500 per night, two-night minimum, and includes three meals daily, non-alcoholic beverages and two daily activities.

Skeena River Ranch, Terrace, B.C

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8wZS_0j3G2eC100
Skeena River Ranch in British Columbia

Serious skiers and extreme sports enthusiasts with a penchant for exclusivity and super fresh powder will love what they find at Skeena River Ranch . Nestled deep within northern British Columbia’s Skeena Mountains, the palatial 6,500-square-foot riverside ranch also happens to be located on a working farm. With six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a game room, massage room and sauna, it’s designed for groups of skiing enthusiasts. New this season is a Best of the Best heli-skiing adventure that includes a helicopter along with private ski guides, Red Seal-certified chefs, massage therapist and snowcats to use as backup on stormier days. The seven-day Private Heli Ski Package with Northern Escape Heli Skiing costs $106,350 and accommodates four to five people.

