Minnesota Lottery officials confirm issues that helped delay Powerball jackpot drawing until Tuesday morning

Minnesota Lottery officials confirm the state’s processing systems were slowed by higher sales, and that was what prompted a delay in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

In a news release Tuesday morning, after the $2.3 billion-dollar winning numbers were finally drawn in Tallahassee, Florida, the lottery said: “After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7. The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately. At no time was the integrity of the process compromised.”

No word yet on if a winning ticket matching all numbers and the Powerball was sold in any of the 45 participating states. The next drawing is Wednesday night.