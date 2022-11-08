Oz, Shapiro cast their votes in Montgomery County alongside family

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Two candidates in Pennsylvania’s crucial races joined citizens at the polls early Tuesday morning to perform their civic duties.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro , the Democratic nominee for governor, voted at Rydal West Elementary School in Montgomery County with his wife, Lori, and their four children by his side.

His oldest daughter, Sophia, is now of voting age, while his oldest son just missed the cutoff.

“Jonah is almost 18,” he said. “I had the chance to stand with [younger son] Max, and Ruben stood with Lori and we voted. It was pretty special. I can remember voting here in Abington when I carried Sophia into the polling place the first time. … It’s kind of emotional.”

Shapiro spoke with reporters after voting. He said the outcome of this election will say a lot about what voters want moving forward.

“Pennsylvania is the swingiest of swing states,” he described. “This is the state that a lot of people think as we go, so goes the nation.

“No matter where I am — rural, urban, suburban communities, communities here — traditionally, Democrats, Republican folks kind of want the same four basic things. They want to know that their schools will be good for their kids and grandkids. They can live in a safe community. They can have an economy that gives them a shot. And that their fundamental freedoms are going to be protected, whether it’s the right to make decisions over their own body or the most fundamental freedom, the right to vote.”

Mehmet Oz , the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, was nearby Tuesday morning. He and his wife, Lisa, rolled up in an SUV to the front door of the Bryn Athyn Borough Hall in Huntingdon Valley to vote.

Before going inside, they thanked the Republican electioneers who were stationed out front.

“I encourage everyone to vote. It’s your duty,” said Oz. “Pennsylvania will be sending a message: We want less radicalism and more balance.”

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz enters the polling station at the Bryn Athyn Borough Hall to cast his ballot on Nov. 8, 2022, in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania. Oz faces Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman in midterm elections taking place across the United States. Photo credit Win McNamee/Getty Images

Oz delivered brief remarks but returned to his car without answering questions from media. Many members of national media were in attendance — signifying just how critical this race is when it comes to the power dynamics in Washington.

As Oz left, Democratic electioneers started a chant in favor of his opponent, John Fetterman, and cheered as the SUV drove off.

Oz is going head-to-head against state Lt. Gov. Fetterman. Shapiro faces Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano.