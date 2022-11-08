Their Loss: Vogue Files $4M Lawsuit Against Drake & 21 Savage For Faking Magazine Covers

While Drake and 21 Savage might be receiving praise for certain aspects of their album rollout, Vogue magazine is not amused by the rappers’ antics.

Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album Her Loss is causing hysteria with their shade towards Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion, and Serena Williams’ husband, garnering respective responses.

As previously reported, to promote the album the duo spoofed traditional album rollouts by doing fake Vogue magazine covers, a fake Howard Stern interview, a fake SNL performance, a fake NPR Tiny Desk session, and a fake COLORS studio performance.

The duo’s been lauded for their creativity and they recently caught the attention of Howard Stern himself.

Howard Stern Praises Drake And 21 Savage

Stern recently took to the airwaves to praise Drake and 21 for the fake interview that he says sounded completely authentic.

The radio host also pointed out that the spoof was so on point that some news outlets like Good Day Atlanta didn’t know it was fake and reported it as the real deal.

And while Stern is praising Drake and 21 Savage, a heralded magazine is taking legal action.

Vogue Files $4M Lawsuit Over Drake & 21 Savages Fake Vogue Magazine Cover

When Drake posted a fictitious Vogue cover featuring himself and 21 Savage, fans weren’t aware that it was a gimmick to promote Her Loss.

Moreover, the cover was plastered throughout New York City as though it was real and was distributed to fans. Unfortunately for the rappers, Condé Nast which owns Vogue isn’t happy about the fake cover and they’ve filed a lawsuit.

According to TMZ, Vogue and Anna Wintour “have not endorsed [“Her Loss”] in any way” despite Drake thanking Anna in his caption.

In response, Condé Nast has filed a $4M lawsuit over the stunt which could turn out to be a massive moment for fair use in content creation. TMZ adds that Drake’s team is reportedly surprised and confused by the lawsuit as “so many other organizations — including Howard Stern and NPR’s Tiny Desk series — all gladly jumped on board and had fun with it.”

