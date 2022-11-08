Elliot Page and Mae Martin Spark Dating Rumors After Red Carpet Debut in LA

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Elliot Page, who found fame after starring in Juno and currently stars in the Netflix hit series The Umbrella Academy, and Mae Martin, an actor, comedian, and screenwriter who created and starred in Netflix's Feel Good, have been close friends for quite some time.

But after attending a red carpet event together, many people are wondering if the two are romantically involved.

Martin and Page attended the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, taking photos together on the red carpet. The two looked very happy and appeared to enjoy the event.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA

In celebration of the night out, Martin posted a mirror picture of the two along with some other shots from the night, captioning the update, "My King @elliotpage took me out. 💜 Thank you @gucci for the suit and @lacma for the stunning night. #t4t."

With that caption, it's no surprise people thought Martin and Page were confirming a romance.

Many friends commented in excitement on the post, with Halsey writing, "Cannot handle this pic," while model and activist Munroe Bergdorf wrote, "This photo is TOO MUCH 🔥."

Page shared a similar post on Instagram, writing, "thank you @gucci for having me and @hooraymae at @lacma’s Art+Film Gala. 🎬🎨."

Based on social media, it looks like Martin and Page have been close for a while now, though until now, it seemed like they were just friends.

Over a year ago, Page shared a photo of the two sharing a drink on Instagram.

Around the same time last summer, the two got matching coffee cup tattoos, with Martin posting a picture showing them off with the caption, "Someone stop us from getting more tattoos. Thanks @andrewcrutchywhite and @midwaytattooshop for these and @bbeatricebbrown for the ✍️☕️."

Over the past year or so, neither Martin nor Page were publicly connected to anyone romantically. Page's last major relationship was with their ex-partner, Emma Portner, whom they filed for divorce from in early 2021.