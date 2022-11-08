Bike or scoot your way to transit and earn rewards along the way, with new pilot program!

A scooter share rider travels along a protected bike lane on 4th Ave in downtown Seattle. Photo credit: SDOT

Summary:

We’ve launched a new pilot program to encourage people to bike and scoot their way to transit, and we want you to try it out!

Ride any bike share or scooter share service to select transit hubs and save up to $8 on your trip.

You can earn discounted trips, free mobile transit tickets, and Transit GO Rewards points to use for future trips. Start riding and earning today!

For more information on how to participate, click here to jump down to the details .

click here to jump down to the details The pilot program runs through March 31, 2023, or while funding remains available.

Our partners include King County Metro, Sound Transit, Bytemark, Ford Smart Mobility, and a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

How to participate – it’s as easy as 1-2-3:

Sign up for Transit GO Rewards, and earn rewards points that can be redeemed for transit tickets or credits from participating bike share and scooter share services. Download the Bird, Lime, LINK by Superpedestrian, or Veo app and take a qualifying trip** to select Sound Transit light rail stations, transit hubs, or park and rides. Automatically get up to $8 off your qualifying trip.

**To take a qualifying trip, rent a Bird, Lime, LINK by Superpedestrian, or Veo bike or scooter, and end your trip within the boundaries of the areas in the map (see link below). Please see each participating company’s webpage (see links above) for additional details, terms, and conditions.

You can visit King County Metro’s website to view an interactive map of the qualifying locations to end your bike or scooter trip.

Each week during the pilot, after taking at least one qualifying trip, the service provider on which you took the trip will send you an email, text, or in-app notification with an offer for free mobile transit tickets on the Transit GO Ticket app, and chances to win Transit GO Rewards points.

You can also earn free transit tickets and Transit Go Rewards points by taking surveys about your experience connecting to transit by bike share and scooter share. The surveys will be available in the Transit GO Ticket app.

Here are the qualifying ending locations in Seattle:

For more information from each bike and scooter share company, please visit:

You can download the Bird, Lime, LINK by Superpedestrian, or Veo app and create an account to rent bike share or scooter share equipment. If you do not have a smartphone, each company provides other ways to access bikes and scooters.

If you need assistance with the Transit GO Rewards program, you can call 1-844-202-0082 or learn more online.

People try out riding bike share equipment at a public demonstration and training event in summer 2022. Photo credit: SDOT.

Bike and scooter safe parking reminders

Be sure to park your bike or scooter upright at designated parking areas marked with “P” in the app where available, at a bike rack, or along the curb, while leaving at least six feet around for pedestrians to pass. Keep bus stops and bus shelters clear to allow fellow transit riders to get on and off the bus. Do not leave your bike or scooter in parking stalls at park and rides.

Poorly parked scooters and bikes can cause challenges for people getting around on our sidewalks, especially if they’re rolling in a wheelchair, or are blind or have limited vision. Improperly parking shared scooters and bikes could result in an additional $20 fee tacked onto your ride. For additional guidance on safe bike and scooter parking, please visit our website.

About the pilot program

The Bike and Scoot to Transit pilot program is brought to you by Bytemark (the developer of Metro’s Transit Go Ticket app) in partnership with Ford Smart Mobility, the Seattle Department of Transportation, King County Metro, and Sound Transit.

The pilot program is made possible by funding from a U.S. Department of Energy grant awarded to Ford Smart Mobility to further research around first- and last-mile connections to transit. Additional funding for mobile transit tickets and rewards points distributed through this pilot program is provided by the Seattle Department of Transportation and King County Metro.