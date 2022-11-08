Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds make their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.
Report: Some Packers Players Have Problem With Aaron Rodgers
There may be trouble brewing in the Green Bay Packers' locker room. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, some of the wide receivers in Green Bay are unhappy with the way Aaron Rodgers has treated them. "Some of the young wide receivers have been painted as scapegoats for the Packers’ problems,...
thecomeback.com
Packers receivers reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has constantly voiced his frustrations with some of the inexperienced wide receivers on the roster this season. It now appears that some of these receivers are unhappy with Rodgers using them as “scapegoats”. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a number of wide...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady gets brutally honest on unretiring amid rough 4-5 start
Despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent struggles, Tom Brady is not regretting his decision to unretire and return to the team during the offseason. Ahead of their showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Germany on Saturday, Brady opened up about his return to football and emphasized that his desire to compete hasn’t changed even though the Buccaneers are looking nowhere near the title contenders everybody thought they would be.
Tom Brady sounds off on sense of urgency ahead of Buccaneers’ critical Week 10
Tom Brady may not be regretting his decision to unretire and return to the NFL, but that does not mean he’s happy with the way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are performing this 2022. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Brady admitted it’s “frustrating” that the Buccaneers haven’t been able to play up to the level they […] The post Tom Brady sounds off on sense of urgency ahead of Buccaneers’ critical Week 10 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL
With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
Ezekiel Elliott Names Most Hostile NFL Stadium He's Played In
Ezekiel Elliott knows a thing or two about playing in loud stadiums. When he was in college, he had to play at Michigan, plus also had to make trips to Penn State, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Those same kinds of trips continued after he got drafted in 2016, but they were...
Cowboys Fans Won't Be Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Prediction
There's a lot of chatter about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly joining the Dallas Cowboys, but Shannon Sharpe isn't buying it. On "Undisputed" this morning, Sharpe said he gives the Cowboys a "10%" chance of signing Beckham. One of the main reasons why Sharpe is skeptical of the potential pairing is the talk that there will be a "bidding war" to land Beckham.
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Philly 'One-and-Done' In Playoffs, Predicts NFL Exec
At least one NFL executive believes the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles - a hill that the Dallas Cowboys are trying to climb - are a prime candidate for an upset early in the playoffs.
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky part of Saints game plan, but not how you would think
Coming off their bye week, the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers hope to get their 2022 season back on course against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, hopefully with linebacker TJ Watt back from injury. Preparing for the Saints’ offense is no easy task, particularly with a Swiss Army knife-type weapon like Taysom Hill in the fold to account for. However, head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are doing their best to prepare for Hill unconventionally. According to Brian Batko of the Post-Gazette, backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is practicing as a Hill stand-in this week.
Commanders player says franchise needs ‘fresh start’ amid Snyder sale rumors
Benjamin St-Juste has become the first Washington Commanders player to suggest that the team would benefit from an end to Dan Snyder’s ownership
Dolphins star Tyreek Hill calls out to Tua Tagovailoa’s doubters with simple request
The Miami Dolphins have looked really good in recent weeks. No doubt a big part of this is the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. His receiver, Tyreek Hill, is demanding the critics to pay respect. Hill spoke with the media following Friday’s practice where he made a request to those...
NFL Draft: Jalen Carter and 2 college football players with skyrocketing stock
If you want to identify college football risers on the 2023 NFL draft board, look at Jalen Carter of Georgia football, Blake Corum of Michigan, and Bo Nix of Oregon. That’s right: Bo Nix. There are plenty of other players whose draft value is rising, but these three performers have opened eyes and will leave […] The post NFL Draft: Jalen Carter and 2 college football players with skyrocketing stock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers claims former Raiders 1st-round pick amid slew of injuries
The Green Bay Packers are a team in crisis. They’ve struggled to overcome the loss of Davante Adams on offense, have been a defensive sieve against the run, and, most crucially of all, have been bit by the injury bug to a downright disappointing degree. While the team isn’t completely out of playoff contention, as […] The post Packers claims former Raiders 1st-round pick amid slew of injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DC Attorney General files civil suit against Commanders, Dan Snyder, NFL, Roger Goodell
Washington DC District Attorney Karl Racine announced his office has filed a civil suit against the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder, Roger Goodell, and the NFL on Thursday. Per Albert Breer, the lawsuit alleges that all of the aforementioned parties were “colluding to deceive the residents of DC” over the Commanders’ “workplace climate.” Racine alleges the […] The post DC Attorney General files civil suit against Commanders, Dan Snyder, NFL, Roger Goodell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1