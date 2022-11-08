ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

spectrumnews1.com

New Compton College Farmers Market helps students fight food insecurity

COMPTON, Calif. — Walking through the Compton College Farmers Market on opening day, Adriana Regalado Aguilar loves checking out all the fresh produce. The Compton native recently earned two associate’s degrees while juggling work as a nurse’s assistant. “Sometimes it’s stressful, especially focusing on school and being...
COMPTON, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Disneyland announces new treehouse theme

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Throughout the 1960s and 1990s, visitors to Disneyland were able to explore, walk and jump in an 80-foot "Swiss Family Robinson"-themed treehouse in Adventureland. The Robinson family theme fell to the wayside in 1999 when Disney Imagineers re-themed the bulking treehouse after the Disney animated movie...
ANAHEIM, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA's next City Controller

“Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen sits down with the projected winner in the Los Angeles City Controller’s race Kenneth Mejia. Jonathan Mehta Stein, executive director of California Common Cause, explains why there is a long wait to certify election results. Plus, director of the LA County Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Anaheim investigating former mayor amid corruption scandal

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A team of independent investigators is looking into allegations of corruption against the former mayor of Anaheim, recently updated the City Council. While they could not share any specific details of their active investigation, they say they have made some significant findings. The investigation is expected...
ANAHEIM, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Eviction notice leads to standoff at Hollywood apartment building; person dead

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A person was found dead of an “apparent self- inflicted gunshot wound” today at an apartment complex in the Hollywood area where authorities went to serve an eviction notice, an incident that led to the closure of the nearby Hollywood (101) Freeway for several hours, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Sheriff's deputy charged in connection with fatal shooting in East LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A sheriff's deputy was charged with two felonies stemming from the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in East Los Angeles in full view of his relatives, who said the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Porter, Levin, Foley increase leads in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Democrats widened their slim leads in three Orange County congressional races key races with the latest ballot count Thursday evening. In one of the most notable of those races, Rep. Katie Porter, D- Irvine, picked up about 1,400 votes, and now has a 2,970-vote lead over Republican Scott Baugh in the 47th Congressional District.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

With race still undecided, Rick Caruso woos the Latino electorate

On Election Day, Rick Caruso went to Boyle Heights to cast his vote. While he doesn't live in the area, it was a strategic move for the Los Angeles mayoral candidate. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts Alex Cohen and Sara Sadhwani point out Caruso's not-so-secret campaign strategy: woo the votes of the oft-ignored Latino and Asian American electorates.
LOS ANGELES, CA

