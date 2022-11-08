Read full article on original website
Some crypto VCs see decentralization as the future following FTX collapse
“As venture investors, we take a long-term view on the industry; despite the current market turmoil. We are actively assessing and investing in the right opportunities,” Marc Weinstein, founding partner of Mechanism Capital, said to TechCrunch. “The premise of DeFi has, if anything, been strengthened by the collapse of centralized entities from opaque counterparty relationships.”
Pixxel’s Awais Ahmed talks going hyperspectral in dual-use at TC Sessions: Space
Hyperspectral imagery includes wavelengths well beyond what people and traditional cameras see, allowing satellites to detect things like polluting gases, the hydration level of soil or concentrations of desirable minerals. Pixxel’s approach is modern and adaptable, with a new imaging stack that slices the wider spectrum into extremely thin slices, allowing very specific detections that would normally take a spectrometer or science mission.
Web3 messaging infrastructure Notifi raises $10M seed round co-led by Hashed, Race Capital
The 10-month-old startup wants to address the broken communication model in web3, which is fragmented across multiple application and messaging platforms like Telegram, Discord and Twitter and across layer-1 and layer-2 blockchain ecosystems. Notifi provides communication infrastructure and software development kits (SDKs) for decentralized applications on blockchain platforms with simplified and customized notifications.
Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX in talks to raise capital, Alameda Research to wind down trading
Bankman-Fried said in a series of tweets that he is engaging with a “number of players” to raise capital for FTX’s international business and those discussions are at various stages, including letters of intent and term sheet deliberations. FTX’s U.S. business is “fine” and “100% liquid,” he...
Tiger Global taps TCV partner Rohit Iragavarapu
Before joining TCV in 2019, Iragavarapu worked at TPG Global and Morgan Stanley, according to his Linkedin profile. He starts his investor role at Tiger Global in the coming weeks, sources said. Tiger Global declined to comment Tuesday. Iragavarapu did not respond to a LinkedIn message. Iragavarapu’s arrival comes as...
Engage with Aerospace Corp, Mynaric and Otter at TC Sessions: Space
If you’ve got rocket fuel running in your veins, don’t miss the chance to learn the latest developments within the space economy — from manned space travel, colonization and communications to earth observation data, manufacturing, and even war, in space. Countdown to launch: Buy a pass now...
Binance chief says FTX going down ‘not good for anyone’, warns of greater regulatory scrutiny
Zhao said the sudden liquidity crunch at FTX will attract greater scrutiny of crypto exchanges from regulators. “Licenses around the globe will be harder to get. And people now think we are the biggest and will attack us more,” he said in a note to employees Wednesday, before publicly tweeting it.
Hear Slingshot CEO Melanie Stricklan’s take on simulating orbit at TC Sessions: Space
Slingshot bills itself as providing a “real-time digital landscape of space,” synthesizing multiple data sources to produce an accurate picture of what’s where when, and how things might look at any given second. The company’s “digital twin” of space includes not just active satellites but also orbital debris, space weather like solar flares and other transient events, and physics simulation. This data is used not just to avoid collisions, but also to plan launches, train space-curious cadets and engineers, and so on.
Amid record dry powder, VCs are determined to fund anything but you
Venture funds have record dry powder — deployable capital on hand — and yet funding continues to steadily decline. There is seemingly more talk of backing women and people of color in the industry than ever, and yet the numbers are headed in the opposite direction. VCs said publicly that they were focusing on companies on the path to profitability, but that wasn’t true for even a minute.
RIP to FTX?
We had to talk about the news that rocked the crypto world this week in our Thursday episode: the Binance/FTX deal that never was. To begin, we gave you a rundown of WTF just happened with the beef between two of the largest crypto exchanges in the world and how Sam Bankman-Fried’s storied exchange fell so far so fast, bringing down investors, cryptocurrencies and other companies in the space tumbling down with it.
FTX files for bankruptcy, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried steps down
The once-third-largest crypto exchange FTX has fallen from prestige in the past week and has now announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. FTX CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned from his role, and Enron turnaround veteran John J. Ray III has been appointed as the new CEO.
Okta CEO opens up about Auth0 acquisition, SaaS slump and Lapsus$ attack
The company raised over $230 million before going public in 2017. It reached unicorn status with a $75 million raise on a $1.2 billion valuation back in 2015 when the designation meant a little more than it does these days. With ownership of the workforce side of the market, Okta...
As the economy shifts, what’s the best software customer?
But while there are a great many shiny things vying for our attention, the larger (and more boring) world of B2B software is going through a fascinating year. Recall that when COVID-19 first swept the world, there was doubt that tech companies would perform well. Those concerns were misplaced; as it turns out, businesses of all sizes still needed tech solutions to run their operations, meaning that while much of the economy suffered, tech companies picked up extra momentum.
Amazon previews its new delivery drone, the MK30
The MK30, which is set for a 2024 debut, is both smaller and lighter than the earlier version and able to withstand harsher temperatures and a broader range of weather conditions. Another key element here is making things quieter. Drone noise has been one of the most anticipated complaints about bringing these systems into residential settings.
Sequoia Capital marks its FTX investment down to zero dollars
It alerted its limited partners in a letter that it sent out to them this evening. (See below.) No doubt those backers are collectively still processing the events of this week. They’re accustomed to startup failures; this is outright calamity. When Sequoia invested in the Series B round of...
TechCrunch+ roundup: H-1B worker advice, managing remote teams, pitch deck teardown
Facebook’s parent company Meta announced the first major job cuts in its history this week, eliminating 11,000 jobs. Like Twitter, Stripe, Brex, Lyft, Netflix and other tech firms based in the Bay Area, many of the employees impacted are immigrants here on worker visas. An unexpected layoff introduces an...
Framework Ventures co-founder says DeFi gives hope following FTX collapse
“It just seems obvious that DeFi is the only way that we can continue to do these types of financial services operations in the crypto ecosystem,” Anderson said to TechCrunch. “It gives us hope and strengthens our resolve that the things we’re pushing for are the right things to be working on.”
Meet Pineapple, the platform aiming to reshape professional networking for Gen Z
The professional network is the brainchild of Pineapple’s 22-year-old co-founder and CEO David Diamond, who got an early start in tech as a product design intern at Intercom at age 15. Diamond was initially rejected from Intercom after applying with a standard paper resume and was also told he was too young to work there. After strengthening his resume and building a portfolio, Diamond says he landed the role.
Troubled crypto exchange FTX investigated by US regulators over customer funds
In addition to the liquidity crisis itself, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are investigating FTX’s relationship with its sister entity Alameda Research as well as with FTX US. The investigations, which haven’t been publicly disclosed, began “months ago as a probe into FTX US and its crypto-lending activities,” Bloomberg reported.
