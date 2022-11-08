Read full article on original website
WDEF
Food City will build a new store on South Broad
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Food City will break ground next week on a new downtown location that won’t be like most of their other stores. The new store will go on Broad Street next to the Chattanoogan hotel and across the street from the Southern Star restaurant. But it...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Buddy’s bar-b-q Holiday Meals
Buddy’s bar-b-q is offering hickory smoked whole turkeys, turkey breasts and spiral glazed hams for Thanksgiving and Christmas. With growing concerns about turkeys being harder to find, call Buddy’s bar-b-q and reserve yours today. “Don’t stress this holiday season, let us do the cooking for you. Plan ahead...
WTVC
No Shave November! Beard Contest at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it's No Shave November! This weekend at the Chattanooga Market, join at 1:30pm for the Beard Contest. Each winner of every category will win a swag bag!. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
WTVC
Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Soccer Shots
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mike Stiner talks about how Soccer Shots is an program for children to be introduced to soccer. Not only are they focused on teaching the love of soccer but also character development. Stay connected with Soccer Shots. (423) 200-3314. ______________. Follow This N That on our...
WTVC
"We need a real site:" Exact location of new Lookouts stadium yet to be finalized
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The location of the new Lookouts Stadium is going to be somewhere in the Old Wheland Foundry site in South Chattanooga, but an exact location has yet to be finalized. The Chattanooga Sports Authority Board made the stadium a big priority Thursday. A member of the...
WTVC
Cleveland, Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shannon Wright talks about two amazing events are coming up with Touch The Sky Events! Don't miss out on the Cleveland Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 12-13 at the Greenway Park and Pavilion! The following weekend is the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 19-20 at Camp Jordan Arena.
WTVC
Man steals diamond in Chattanooga, tries selling it to Acworth jewelry shop, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — A Whitwell man is facing charges after trying to sell a diamond he stole in Chattanooga to an Acworth, Georgia jewelry shop, according to Acworth police. On November 4th police were called to Celestial Jewelers at 3150 Cobb Parkway in response to a call about an man trying to sell a stolen item.
WTVC
Train hits car with 2 inside Friday; One rushed to Chattanooga hospital
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more information about a train that hit a car with two people inside in Chattanooga Friday afternoon. The accident happened at about 2 p.m. near Wauhatchie Pike and Birmingham Highway. Chattanooga Police confirm to us the accident happened. A spokeswoman says one...
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in Alabama
If you've been looking for more options when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be interested to know that a major supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.9M Home in Ooltewah, TN Boasts over 11,000 sqft of Meticulously Designed Interiors and Equally Impressive Resort Style Exterior Spaces
The Home in Ooltewah offers a quality of construction, material, and design rarely found, now available for sale. This home located at 8012 Badia Ln, Ooltewah, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 11,439 square feet of living spaces. Call Don Ledford – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: 423-504-5987) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Ooltewah.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Upperman vs. East Hamilton
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Upperman vs. East Hamilton. This sets up a giant rematch in the quarterfinals in 4-A Red Bank vs East Hamilton next week. The Hurricanes beat The Lions in the regular season.
WTVC
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
WTVC
East Ridge Police searching for theft suspect
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — The East Ridge Police Department needs your help in finding a theft suspect. The police department posted photos of the suspect on their Facebook page. Officials say the theft happened Wednesday at the 1-A Fireworks. The suspect was caught on video and appears to have...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Oak Ridge vs. McMinn County
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Oak Ridge vs. McMinn County. A blocked extra point proves costly as Oak Ridge beats McMinn County by one point.
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Eli Denton
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 10th, 2022 goes to Eli Denton. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WTVC
Stampede caused by fight leads to cancellation of Howard High School Jamboree
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Halfway through a Basketball Jamboree at Howard High School a fight led to a stampede, causing the remaining games to be called off, according to the owner of Sweat Magazine Online. Brainerd and Boyd-Buchanan were playing when the magazine owner says a stampede started behind...
WDEF
Whitwell suspect charged with trying to sell stolen diamond ring
ACWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – How did a fabulous diamond ring in Hixson end up in Acworth, Georgia?. Police say it’s a long story. They got involved when someone from Celestial Jewelers called them to say something wasn’t right about a diamond sale going on right then. The...
WTVC
Chattanooga officer arrives at gunfight and opens fire; two sent to hospital, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Two people were injured during a gunfight in East Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. Police responded to the 2000 Block of Cooley Street where they encountered a gunfight, says CPD. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a Chattanooga officer engaged with the suspects. First responders say the...
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
This Charming Small Town In The Georgia Mountains Has Gorgeous Train Rides & Hidden Waterfalls
If you're looking to get away completely and escape into tranquil, natural beauty, there is no better destination than the North Georgia mountains. Blue Ridge, GA is a charming, small town nestled in the Northern part of the state. This hidden gem is perfect for a getaway from the hustle and bustle that comes with city life.
