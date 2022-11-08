ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Food City will build a new store on South Broad

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Food City will break ground next week on a new downtown location that won’t be like most of their other stores. The new store will go on Broad Street next to the Chattanoogan hotel and across the street from the Southern Star restaurant. But it...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Buddy’s bar-b-q Holiday Meals

Buddy’s bar-b-q is offering hickory smoked whole turkeys, turkey breasts and spiral glazed hams for Thanksgiving and Christmas. With growing concerns about turkeys being harder to find, call Buddy’s bar-b-q and reserve yours today. “Don’t stress this holiday season, let us do the cooking for you. Plan ahead...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Soccer Shots

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mike Stiner talks about how Soccer Shots is an program for children to be introduced to soccer. Not only are they focused on teaching the love of soccer but also character development. Stay connected with Soccer Shots. (423) 200-3314. ______________. Follow This N That on our...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Cleveland, Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shannon Wright talks about two amazing events are coming up with Touch The Sky Events! Don't miss out on the Cleveland Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 12-13 at the Greenway Park and Pavilion! The following weekend is the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 19-20 at Camp Jordan Arena.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $6.9M Home in Ooltewah, TN Boasts over 11,000 sqft of Meticulously Designed Interiors and Equally Impressive Resort Style Exterior Spaces

The Home in Ooltewah offers a quality of construction, material, and design rarely found, now available for sale. This home located at 8012 Badia Ln, Ooltewah, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 11,439 square feet of living spaces. Call Don Ledford – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: 423-504-5987) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Ooltewah.
OOLTEWAH, TN
WTVC

Sideline Wrap-up: Upperman vs. East Hamilton

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Upperman vs. East Hamilton. This sets up a giant rematch in the quarterfinals in 4-A Red Bank vs East Hamilton next week. The Hurricanes beat The Lions in the regular season.
BAXTER, TN
WTVC

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

East Ridge Police searching for theft suspect

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — The East Ridge Police Department needs your help in finding a theft suspect. The police department posted photos of the suspect on their Facebook page. Officials say the theft happened Wednesday at the 1-A Fireworks. The suspect was caught on video and appears to have...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Eli Denton

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 10th, 2022 goes to Eli Denton. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Whitwell suspect charged with trying to sell stolen diamond ring

ACWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – How did a fabulous diamond ring in Hixson end up in Acworth, Georgia?. Police say it’s a long story. They got involved when someone from Celestial Jewelers called them to say something wasn’t right about a diamond sale going on right then. The...
ACWORTH, GA
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE

