CARTHAGE — It wasn't the trophy Gunner Ellison wanted, but the Republic running back tucked it under his right arm Friday as he exited the turf of David Haffner Stadium. Ellison's high school football career ended in a 28-14 loss to top-ranked Carthage, but the misty-eyed senior understood that the Class 5, District 6 runner-up hardware represented something much larger.

REPUBLIC, MO ・ 54 MINUTES AGO