East Stroudsburg, PA

esuwarriors.com

Field Hockey Ranked Third in NCAA DII Atlantic Region Rankings

EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University field hockey team was ranked third in this week's edition of the 2022 NCAA Atlantic Region rankings released on Wednesday. Kutztown was positioned in the top spot, followed by Shippensburg at No. 2, ESU at No. 3, West Chester at No. 4 and Millersville at No. 5.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Warriors Tied for Second in NFHCA DII National Coaches Poll

EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University field hockey team fell one spot to No. 2 in this week's Penn Monto/NFHCA Division II National Coaches Poll, released on Tuesday by the organization. After defeating the Warriors last week, Kutztown claimed the top spot for the first time this season...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Volleyball Sweeps Shippensburg in PSAC Quarterfinals

SHIPPENSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University volleyball team advanced to the PSAC Semifinals after sweeping Shippensburg in a quarterfinals match on Wednesday night inside Heiges Field House. The set scores were 25-18, 25-17, 25-21. The Warriors revenged their pair of losses to Shippensburg earlier this season, moving to 15-13 overall, while the Raiders finish the year 18-12. ESU will travel West on Saturday for a PSAC Semifinals match against No. 1 (W) Gannon at a time to be announced.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Preview: ESU Volleyball vs. Shippensburg

EAST STROUDSBURG – After punching postseason ticket on the final day of the regular season, the East Stroudsburg University volleyball team begins the PSAC Tournament at Shippensburg on Wednesday night. The PSAC Quarterfinal match against the Raiders is set for 7:00 p.m. inside Heiges Field House. How to Follow:
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

