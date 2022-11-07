SHIPPENSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University volleyball team advanced to the PSAC Semifinals after sweeping Shippensburg in a quarterfinals match on Wednesday night inside Heiges Field House. The set scores were 25-18, 25-17, 25-21. The Warriors revenged their pair of losses to Shippensburg earlier this season, moving to 15-13 overall, while the Raiders finish the year 18-12. ESU will travel West on Saturday for a PSAC Semifinals match against No. 1 (W) Gannon at a time to be announced.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO