Jasper County Poll Workers say voting is in full swing

By Andre Louque
 3 days ago

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Today is November 8, which means midterm election day is in full swing and local poll workers say residents are showing up to vote.

“We are pleasantly surprised about the turnout,” Supervisory Election Judge William Kean told KOAM’s Olevia Opel. “it’s about two hours into the voting process and we already have a very steady crowd so far.”

Officials say the state is now requiring extra verification steps to better avoid voting fraud.

“This is the first time voters are required to have a photo ID,” Kean stated. “Residents can bring their voter registration cards as well.”

Whether you voted early or plan to hit the polls soon, make sure you get out and place your ballots.

Click here to stay up to date with election news including results, polling places, and more!

Also, watch KOAM & Fox 14 Evening news to see our latest live updates.

