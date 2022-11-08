ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Some voters didn't get all their ballots at Tulsa polling place

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HwhUt_0j3FzKAW00

An investigation is being launched after reports of poll workers not handing out ballots to some Tulsa voters on Tuesday.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Tulsa County Election Board are leading the investigations.

Election Board officials told 2 News poll workers failed to hand out the ballots for the city council race to multiple voters at precinct 77 on 21st and Memorial in Tulsa. They confirm three poll workers were removed and replaced.

KJRH
Poll workers were removed and replaced at precinct 77 in Tulsa on 21st and Memorial.

In a news conference on Tuesday afternoon election officials said there was a report around 7:45 a.m. that voters at precinct 77 did not get their city council ballots when they went to vote. The Election Board reached out to them and they confirmed they did start handing out the ballots at 8 a.m.

Three poll workers at Precinct 77 admitted to not handing out municipal ballots to around 30 to 40 voters when the polls first opened. That margin is now around 28 votes.

At Precinct 77 near 21st and Memorial, two ballots were handed out — one for the state and legislative races and the other for District 5 City Council. Both candidates, incumbent Mykey Arthrell and challenger Grant Miller, ended up with 50 percent of the vote and a narrow margin of just 28 votes giving Miller the win.

“When you have a margin like 28, that brings into contest the whole election because you don’t know what the outcome would’ve been and that’s not fair to the people that did show up and this process,” Arthrell said.

As a political newcomer, Miller is thankful to voters who helped him unseat the incumbent, but said this incident does dampen the victory.

“It’s a little bit stressful. Obviously, campaigning is a stressful time for not only the candidate but our families as well. It’s tough on everyone and so it’s unfortunate to have something like this happen,” Miller said.

The three poll workers in question were relieved of their duties and replaced once the election board was notified.

Arthrell said he’ll be contesting the race.

“It only makes sense to walk this process through and have the whole process investigated to find out what exactly happened,” he said.

Miller said he’s confident in the Oklahoma voters and their decision to name him the new District 5 councilor, but if there are irregularities, they should be investigated.

“We need to make sure our elections are fair and free of interference is the bottom line so we’ve gotta make sure that everything went right,” Miller said.

Both men say it’s unfortunate that this happened but they are confident in the DA’s office to find the facts of what happened and restore faith in the Oklahoma voting system.

Voting irregularities in Tulsa County precinct

If the number of votes is enough to impact the outcome of the election then either candidate in that race can file an "irregularity" by 5 p.m. Friday.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office released a statement saying they're reviewing the report:

“The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office takes allegations of ballot irregularities seriously. We have received the report from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and will take our time reviewing the details. Upon that review, we will then determine if any charges will be filed.”

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

LIVE RESULTS HERE: Polls close for Oklahoma midterm election

TULSA, Okla. — Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Oklahoma for the midterm election. Notable state races include the gubernatorial race and the race for Jim Inhofe’s U.S. Senate seat. Notable races in Tulsa County include run-off elections for Tulsa City Council seats in districts five, six and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Election results for Tulsa races

Unofficial results from the state election board for Tulsa area races:. The November 8th election will decide many local and state races. We’ll carry live coverage starting at 7 p.m. You can view a full list of races here. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. We’ll...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Voters Decide On Several Propositions Across Green Country

Voters Across Green Country decided on some local propositions on Tuesday. Voters in Collinsville approved a half-cent sales tax to go toward public safety and law enforcement. The city's police and fire chiefs have said that they want to finance new buildings to keep up with growth in the city.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
TULSA, OK
news9.com

News 9’s Feliz Romero At Markwayne Mullin Watch Party

News 9’s Feliz Romero has been following Republican Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin for the last few months as he campaigns. She joins his team in Tulsa as they prepare for their watch party this evening. For the latest election information from races across the state, follow this link.
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Mayes County Election Results

PRYOR, Okla. - Voter lines wrapped around buildings at polling locations in Pryor today. Citizens passed Prop 1 with 55.59% voting yes, while Prop 2 failed with 63.9% voting no. Bobbie Martin garnered 77.41% of the vote and will continue her role as Mayes County Treasurer. A total of 12,561 Mayes County citizens voted.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa City Council Race Outcome Uncertain

An incumbent Tulsa City Councilor lost an election by 28 votes, but reported irregularities in a precinct could leave the outcome uncertain. Councilor Mykey Arthrell lost by 28 votes to challenger Grant Miller, but the Election Board reported as many as 40 voters in one precinct didn’t receive ballots for the council race.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Tulsa preparing in case of winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa says they are preparing in case Green Country sees any winter weather in the coming days. The Streets and Stormwater Department said they are watching weather forecasts and conditions to be ready for whenever the first winter weather comes, and for other winter weather events that may occur this season.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former Tulsa firefighter sentenced to prison, admits robbing two banks

TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa firefighter will spend 51 months in prison after he admitted to robbing two Oklahoma banks. After his release, Jerry Brown will spend an additional three years under supervision. Brown admitted to robbing the Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook in March 2020 and the...
TULSA, OK
kjrh.com

Route 66's Hi-Way Cafe shoots for world record

VINITA, Okla. — If you search the Guinness Book of World Records for Oklahoma, you'll find the tallest water tower, the longest marathon hug, and the most people playing Monopoly simultaneously among the many listings for our state. This week the Hi-way Cafe along Route 66 in Vinita has been hard at work, adding to that.
VINITA, OK
News On 6

Former Employees Discuss Ahha's Sudden Closure

An art center in downtown Tulsa that's been around for 6 decades unexpectedly shut its doors last week and lots of people want to know why. Ahha Tulsa closed its doors unexpectedly last week leaving artists and employees without work and people here with a lot of questions. A closed sign on the front doors greets ahha Tulsa visitors. Employees and visitors were given no notice. People are posting on social media about it, including this comment.
TULSA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy