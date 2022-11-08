Read full article on original website
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:06 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, North CR 175E, south of EMS C24 Lane, Warsaw. Driver: Holly K. Meyer, 47, East Center Street, Warsaw. Meyer was traveling north on CR 175E when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $10,000.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 400 block East Main Street, Silver Lake. Kacie D. Hampton reported fraud. 7:19 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2400 block West CR 250S, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of battery. North Webster. Officers with...
Wreck Involving Vehicle, Farm Equipment Occurs On CR 500W
WARSAW — A wreck involving a vehicle and farm equipment occurred on Thursday night, Nov. 10. First responders were called out around 7:30 p.m. for the accident north of U.S. 30 on CR 500W west of Warsaw. No other information is known at this time. Responding to the scene...
Two injured in Elkhart house fire
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after a house fire Thursday evening. It happened on the 700 block of Christian Avenue around 9 p.m. Fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the house with a fire inside. Officials quickly got to work but downed power lines stopped them until AEP could arrive. Several family members were in the house but were able to escape.
UPDATE: Police Say McDonald’s Stabbing Suspect Was Found In Vacant Home
WARSAW — The Warsaw man who allegedly stabbed a person at a McDonald’s in Warsaw was found in a vacant residence, along with several knives on his person. According to a press release from Warsaw Police Department, on Nov. 8, central dispatch received multiple tips as to the whereabouts of John E. Robinson, 48, Warsaw. Robinson was being sought as a person of interest in a Nov. 7 stabbing incident at the Detroit Street McDonald’s location.
Man sustains life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man sustained life-threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a truck. Police say the crash happened around 3:58 Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Winchester and Bluffton Roads. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of the truck, which was stopped at...
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
One injured in crash involving semi at Cassopolis Road, Redfield Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Mason Township on Wednesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 6:38 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Redfield Street for the incident. According to deputies, a 51-year-old...
One Person Injured After Vehicle Accident Near Akron
AKRON — One person was taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle accident near Tippecanoe Valley High School. Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, Mentone Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident involving an Apex Waste trash truck and a red pick-up truck. The accident occurred in the area of 11306 W. 900S, Akron.
Missing man dies in car crash
A man missing from Tippacanoe died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, said the Sheriff’s Office Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to State Road 25 and County Road 650 just before...
Leesburg Fire Service Monument Erected
From the left are Mitch Rader, firefighter; Tony Ciriello, representing the Mishler Family Foundation; Scott Kammerer, firefighter; Jerry Kammerer, former firefighter; Stephanie Overbey, Kosciusko County Community Foundation; Scott Anderson, fire chief; Tony Beiler, Kuert Concrete; Max Deatsman, firefighter; Rick Timmons, Butt and Timmons; and Craig Charlton, firefighter, town representative and township representative. Photos by Deb Patterson.
Investigation underway after workplace death in Kokomo
An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Kokomo manufacturer Friday morning.
Suspect In McDonald’s Stabbing Arrested
WARSAW — The Warsaw man who allegedly stabbed a person at a McDonald’s in Warsaw has been arrested. John Edward Robinson, 48, Warsaw, was booked in the Kosciusko County Jail at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. He was booked on a residential entry charge. Official charges related to the stabbing incident have not been filed as of this morning, Nov. 9.
Karissa Lyn Sellers — PENDING
Karissa L. Sellers, 49, Warsaw, died Nov. 11, 2022, at IU Health Indiana Hospital, Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Man taken to hospital after losing consciousness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police responded to a call about a suspicious man at Wells Street and Mildred Avenue around 4:55 p.m. Police say the man was was detained and lost consciousness. He was taken to a local hospital. No condition has been released. The incident remains...
Parents Arrested After Infant Tests Positive For Fentanyl
SILVER LAKE — An infant’s parents were recently arrested after their child was discovered with fentanyl in their system. Branden Trey Reese, 26, 6402 W. 1300S, Silver Lake; and Allie Ann Thompson, 24, 712 W. Market St., Warsaw, are each charged with possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
South Bend Fire investigates fire on South Michigan Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in the 1900 block of S. Michigan St. Wednesday. At 3:28 p.m., crews were called to Denny Moon's Auto Tech for the fire. One person was inside at the time. According to officials on scene, he...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. General Audit Corporation v. Joann Buchan, $843.01. McArthur Counseling Center v. April Eigsti, $456.72. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komyatte & Casbon PC v. Julie A. Martinez, $2,434.28. Co-Trustee John Christlieb Family Trust Patricia...
Beverly Sue Murphy — PENDING
Beverly Sue Murphy, 82, Warsaw, formerly of Akron, died at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Love Funeral Home.
Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft on October 27. If you have any information on the man seen in the attached photos, please call police at 574-533-8661, email police at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
