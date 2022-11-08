ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Voters can still cast ballots in Mercer County despite issues

By Brandon Goldner
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34E19Y_0j3Fyng600

Voting machines down across Mercer County 01:33

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A county in New Jersey is experiencing issues with its voting machines. All machines in each district in Mercer County are down due to a printing and scanning issue with the ballots.

It's been a mixed reaction from voters and political candidates with some saying the process has been smooth, while other candidates say voters have called them with alarming concerns about the process.

It's important to emphasize that voters in Mercer County can still vote. The Mercer County clerk says there's a problem with Dominion Voting Systems' scanners not reading the ballot.

A Dominion spokesperson says they believe the problem is with the printed ballots and not its technology.

Each scanner has a slot where voters can securely insert their ballots after they fill them out, but the county will have to count the ballots manually.

Many voters say it was a surprise not having the machines to help with voting.

"It's worse with this stuff," Trenton resident Dora Thomas said. "I'm used to machines, going in, pushing the buttons and you get out of there. This, you gotta circle, you gotta do that, it's crazy."

CBS3 has requested an interview with Mercer County's Deputy Superintendent of Elections to answer questions about how this will impact results coming on Tuesday night.

Comments / 1

Related
njspotlightnews.org

Mercer County voting-machine glitch now part of a criminal investigation

Election Day is over but there’s still no call in the race for Trenton’s mayoralty or a handful of council seats that were up for grabs in the capital city. The contentious mayoral race is playing out amid dysfunction within the city government’s current leaders — and a delay in vote counting after a malfunction with ballot scanners across Mercer County.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Thousands of Ballots Missing in Mercer County, NJ

As officials continue to investigate what caused voting machines to malfunction in Mercer County, thousand of ballots appear to be missing. Mercer County Clerk Paula Covello proclaimed on Wednesday that "all ballots were collected, and every vote was counted." The Superintendent of Elections for Mercer County, Nathaniel Walker, also claimed,...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Doug Palmer may challenge Brian Hughes for Mercer County Executive

Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer is mulling a challenge to five-term Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes for the Democratic nomination next year. Palmer is planning to announce an exploratory committee on Monday, the same day Hughes plans to announce his re-election bid at the IBEW Local 269 union hall in Lawrenceville.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Ballots missing in Mercer County after voting machine problems

Ballots from four voting districts in Mercer County have gone missing after paper ballots were shuttled between polling locations and the county election board following a complete failure of voting machines in Tuesday’s election. Robbinsville Mayor Dave Fried said that the Mercer County Board of Elections contacted the township...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gusciora leads big in Trenton; many council seats up in the air

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has a huge lead in his bid for a second term, putting him in a dominant position against two of his longtime foes, Council President Kathy McBride and Councilwoman Robin Vaughn, in the city’s nonpartisan election. According to numbers from the Mercer County Clerk’s office,...
TRENTON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Unofficial Mount Laurel Township 2022 Election Results

The unofficial election results are in. According to the Burlington County Board of Elections, the race for Mayor of Mount Laurel Township shows Kareem Pritchett Sr. in the lead with 29.72 percent of the votes against the opposition Andy Gaus with 20.07 percent of votes. For Mount Laurel Township Council,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Burlington County Democrats Maintain 5-0 Control and Win Sheriff Seat

In a tough election year, Burlington County Democrats Undersheriff Jim Kostoplis and County Commissioner Allison Eckel defeated their Republican challengers. Burlington County Democratic Chairman Joseph Andl said, “It’s clear the voters appreciate, acknowledge, and approve of the leadership in Burlington County. Burlington County Democrats know that issues of affordability, quality of life, and public safety matter to our residents, and our victories tonight are reflective of that.”
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Sussex County

Voters in Sussex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
thevalleyledger.com

Unofficial Election Results are now available – Northampton County

Elections Office staff began posting the results from the mail-in and absentee ballots at approximately 8:30PM on November 8th. Results from the polls will be uploaded as they come in. The unofficial results are available on the Northampton County website at: https://www.northamptoncounty.org/CTYADMN/ELECTNS/Pages/default.aspx. “I want to thank our Elections Office staff,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
100K+
Followers
23K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy