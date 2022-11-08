The 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival Presents Wonder Women: Producers (the Christine Vachon Edition)

Dozens of people were evacuated this morning from some areas in the northwestern Bahamas as Tropical Storm Nicole was approaching. It’s the first storm to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm, devastated the area in 2019. Residents in Florida are bracing for the storm, which is expected to arrive there sometime tonight. In fact, residents in at least three Florida counties have been ordered to evacuate from mobile homes, low-lying areas and barrier islands. Many school districts have cancelled classes for today and tomorrow.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO