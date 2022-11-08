Read full article on original website
Related
Pakistan vs England LIVE: T20 Cricket World Cup final scores and updates from Melbourne
England are one step away from World Cup glory as they take on Pakistan in the T20 final at the MCG this morning. Jos Buttler’s men have hit form at exactly the right time by winning their final two matches in the Super 12s to secure qualification before demolishing India in the semi-finals.That match saw Chris Jordan and Phil Salt come into the team in place of the injured Dawid Malan and Mark Wood but the changes in personnel didn’t affect England. Adil Rashid (4-0-20-1) and Jordan (4-0-43-3) impressed with the ball to restrict Rohit Sharma’s side to 168-6...
‘This year was about proving who Jesuit really is.’ Message received: Crusaders blast Westview in 6A boys soccer final for 16th state title
By René Ferrán | Photos by Taylor Balkom Dominic Hoar-Weiler knows the expectations that come with wearing a Jesuit soccer jersey. “Every single team knows who Jesuit is,” the senior defender said. “I mean, we’ve won 15 championships before this, so we knew that other teams wanted to mess ...
Ricky Hatton got ‘everything and more’ from boxing return in exhibition bout
Ricky Hatton got “everything and more” from his return to boxing as he entertained Manchester’s AO Arena in an exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera.The 44-year-old Hatton was back in the ring for the first time in almost 10 years as he faced the 48-year-old Barrera in eight two-minute rounds.Hatton’s 45-3 professional record was not affected by the bout, which had no scoring and no official winner declared.But the former world champions put on a show for a raucous crowd and Hatton claimed the night was up there with the most famous bouts from his career.The Mancunian told Sky Sports:...
Comments / 0