Pleasantville, NJ

Woman, 58, fatally struck in NJ hit-and-run, driver sought

By Kimberly Dole
 3 days ago

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WCBS 880) -- A 58-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday night in New Jersey, authorities said.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., officials were called for a report of a pedestrian laying in the middle of the roadway.

Elaine J. Hubler was struck by a northbound vehicle on Black Horse Pike near Almonesson Road and Route 42, in Pleasantville, Gloucester Township police said Tuesday,

Passing motorists stopped to stay with the victim until emergency responders arrived.

Hubler was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Initial investigation revealed that a dark-colored vehicle struck the pedestrian and continued northbound without stopping, police said.

The vehicle is believed to have moderate front-end damage.

If anyone has information or can possibly identify the vehicle or driver involved, please Contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500 or call our GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at (856) 842-5560.

