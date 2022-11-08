Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
California Announces Almost 18 Percent Of Cars Bought In 2022 Were Electric
California leads the way in electrification in the United States with a much greater proportion of new cars bought that are fully-electric. According to the Office of the Governor of California, 17.7 percent of new cars sold through the month of were electric vehicles, marking a 126.9 percent increase over 2020.
electrek.co
Almost all electric vehicles would qualify for the US EV tax credit with new Congress bill
You may be in luck if you’re looking to buy an electric vehicle. A new bill introduced in the US Congress called the Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act would allow essentially all EVs in the US to qualify for the $7,500 tax credit if passed. On Friday, a...
California Votes Not to Tax the Rich to Pay for Electric Cars and Wildfire-Fighting Funding
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. Californians voted overwhelmingly against Proposition 30, a ballot measure that would have taxed the rich to fund emission-reducing electric vehicle programs for low- and middle-income Californians as well as fund programs to fight wildfires. The Associated Press called a No victory last night. As of this writing, No has 3,080,825 votes, or 58.9 percent, with 38 percent of expected votes counted.
California Voters Reject Forcing the Wealthy to Help Pay for Electric Cars
Proposition 30, which proposed a 1.75 percent tax on residents earning more than $2 million annually, failed by 20 percent of the vote.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
Electric Cars Keep Bursting Into Flames In Florida
After Hurricane Ian, an unexpected inferno of EVs. What's going on?
Washington Examiner
The Biden administration’s electric vehicle gambit is illegal and costly
Congress has repeatedly rejected radical climate change policies that would increase the price of energy. Now, President Joe Biden is circumventing the legislative branch by moving to force people into using electric vehicles . This plan would impose the costliest regulatory burden ever inflicted on the public. The vast majority...
Electric Vehicles Cost More To Insure: Here’s Why
Insurance is the dirty secret EV owners don't discuss, but you'll pay more than with a conventional car. But there are ways to pay less. The post Electric Vehicles Cost More To Insure: Here’s Why appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
EV vs. Gas: Which Cars Are Cheaper to Own?
Update 10/28/2022: We have updated this story with the latest data and information to best represent the costs associated with owning the example vehicles. Some EV aficionados might tell you that electric vehicles are cheaper to fuel and maintain, therefore they must be cheaper to own and operate. EV skeptics will counter with the premium pricing of many EVs, something that's quantifiable when a brand sells both a gas-powered and full EV version of the same vehicle. So, are EVs really less expensive over the long haul of ownership? Sort of. Sometimes. As they say, it’s complicated.
Struggling EV battery firm Britishvolt secures short-term financing
Britishvolt secured enough financing to keep from going under, a concern expressed earlier this week by members of the opposition Labor Party.
electrek.co
Redwood and Audi want to turn your old electronic devices into EV batteries
Lithium-ion battery recycler Redwood Materials and Audi are today launching a program that enables consumers to drop off their old battery-powered devices at local Audi dealerships, and then Redwood will recycle them to build EV batteries. Redwood already has a partnership with Volkswagen Group of America to recycle all end-of-life...
Shift to electric cars happening too slowly to avoid "climate catastrophe," report finds
Major automakers and governments have avowed that the future of cars is electric. And with transportation making up about a quarter of the carbon pollution emitted by humanity, scientists say phasing out gas- and diesel-powered cars is imperative for there to be any hope of avoiding the worst effects of global warming.
Albany Herald
The US monthly budget deficit dropped to $88 billion in October, down 47% for the year
The US government recorded a monthly budget deficit of $88 billion in October, the Treasury Department reported Thursday. That's 47% lower than the October 2021 deficit of $165 billion and just below economists' expectations of $90 billion, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Lithium battery triggers New York high-rise fire
The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said that a lithium-ion battery – possibly in an e-bike or e-scooter – triggered a blaze in a 37-floor Manhattan apartment building, injuring more than three dozen people, according to the Associated Press. Chief Fire Marshal Daniel Flynn reportedly said there were at least five bikes in the apartment where the fire started. Citywide, nearly 200 blazes and six fire-related deaths this year have been tied to micromobility device batteries, marking “an exponential increase” in such fires in recent years, said Flynn. The FDNY has urged users of such batteries to follow charging and storage instructions, in addition to other safety guidance.
Exclusive-Tesla has considered exporting EVs from Shanghai to US, Canada - sources
SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Tesla has considered plans for exporting made-in-China electric vehicles to the United States and Canada, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a step that would connect its largest factory to North America, its largest market.
ScienceBlog.com
Turning concrete into a clean energy source
Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
tipranks.com
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shrinks its Solar Business, Cancels Projects
Tesla is reportedly winding up its solar business in some major U.S. markets and is also laying off employees in the division. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has recently called off many solar projects across some U.S. markets in a sudden move that left several customers hanging, Electrek reported, citing the electric vehicle (EV) pioneer’s email to customers.
Comments / 0