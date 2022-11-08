Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Election results show widespread support for local marijuana taxes and sales
HELENA, Mont. — Two years after Montana voted to legalize adult-use marijuana, residents of more than a dozen counties and cities returned to the ballot box this month to consider local measures to either ban sales or add taxes to adult-use and medical marijuana. Taken as a whole, the...
Gianforte Promises the Largest Tax Cut in Montana History
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference from the State Capitol building in Helena and announced what he called ‘the largest tax cut in Montana history' of $1 billion. A $1 Billion Tax Cut for Montanans says Gianforte. “In this budget, we are...
Check Out This Map of Montana’s Amazing Hot Springs
Montana is full of relaxing hot springs. Whether you're in search of a commercial hot spring resort, or an undeveloped hot spring, Montana has a little something for everyone. There is nothing like soaking in a nice soothing hot spring during the winter in Montana. The peaceful feeling of watching the snow falling from the sky while relaxing in a hot spring is unparalleled. Fortunately, you have a lot of options not far from Bozeman.
Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
In a State Full of Red, How Much of Montana’s Voters Are Blue?
As the general election results keep pouring in across the state, results aren't that surprising for the majority of Montana voters. Matt Rosendale has secured one of Montana's congressional seats over Greg Buchanan, and as of writing, Ryan Zinke is leading over Monica Tranel in the second. With such a large majority of voters leaning red, it made me think about the last time Montana had a large blue majority. And, how many voters lean blue in the Treasure State?
What Towns Get the Most Snowfall in Montana?
The snowiest towns in Montana are the stuff of winter legends. So where does the most snow actually fall?. Some Montana towns turn into outdoor playgrounds when the snow hits. Snowfall is the bread and butter for economic health in many small Montana towns. (Big towns too, but they generally don't make the 'snowiest' list.)
Decision Desk Calls the Race for Zinke in Western Montana
Decision Desk has now projected Ryan Zinke as the winner in the 1st Congressional District in Western Montana. With slow vote counting still taking place in the Western Congressional district in Montana, the media is still refusing to call the race for former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R-MT)- despite Zinke's continued dominance in the election results.
Where Montana’s key elections were won
With the results from Montana’s 2022 election rolling in following the close of polls Tuesday night, one way to make sense of how the will of voters across the state’s diverse political geography translates to electoral outcomes is to look at the results county by county. Pieces of...
The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana
If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
Montana’s First Ski Area of the Season Opens This Weekend
Every powder hound in the state is getting the itch to grab their gear and head to the mountain to shred fresh snow. Well, we've got some great news for those people. Skiers and snowboarders rejoice because one Montana ski mountain will be officially opening this weekend. Great Divide near Helena starts skiing operations on Saturday, November 12th. It's officially ski season, folks.
Montana Town Makes List of Must-Visit Places in 2023
If you are planning any trips in the next year, keep this town on your radar; it's a blast, and we're not the only ones noticing. Montana is known for its many well-loved small towns. Each small town has a different personality, culture, and atmosphere—that's what makes Montana special. But which of these many small towns is considered a "must-visit"?
Don’t Make These Monumental Mistakes in Montana During the Winter
Old man winter has officially arrived in Montana, and we have some important advice for drivers. If you've lived in Montana for a decent amount of time, you probably already know how treacherous driving conditions can get. Let's face it, winter in Montana is downright brutal, and it's going to get worse. Experts are predicting a harsh winter with frigid temperatures and a lot of snow.
yourbigsky.com
Great job Montana voters!; More than half cast ballots
Great ballots, Batman!! The voters turned out in great numbers to vote!. Congratulations MT registered voters, the Secretary of State’s office is reporting 425,637 people voted in the November 8 general election. The total number of registered voters is 762,933 and that means over half of all registered voters...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana voters elect first transgender state legislator
MISSOULA, MT- Zooey Zephyr has won her election in the state of Montana representing the House District 100. She will be Montana's first trans woman to serve the legislator. Zephyr defeated her Republican challenger with 80% of the vote. As of this morning Zephyr has changed her Twitter name to...
Fairfield Sun Times
Series of road incidents reported across Montana
MONTANA - As winter weather continues to impact Montana roadways, several crashes are reported across the state Thursday morning. According to Montana Department of Transportations's 511 road report map:. A Jackknife semi-truck is creating partial blockage on I-94 eastbound 3.25-miles east of Hathaway-Exit 117 near Forsyth. A semi trailer slid-off...
1st winter storm of season rolling through Montana, Dakotas
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies was unloading its energy Thursday primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph (80 kph), the National Weather Service said.
Montana’s statewide results trickle as digital privacy amendment seems certain
The first real blast of winter hit Montana on Monday and into Election Day and while it didn’t appear to dampen voters’ spirits, results seemed to match the slower place as less than 15% of votes were tallied by 11 p.m. About the only race that seemed to be definitive was a little covered constitutional […] The post Montana’s statewide results trickle as digital privacy amendment seems certain appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
Rosendale ahead, though too early to call Eastern Congressional District race in Montana
Four candidates running in the Montana's newly drawn Second Congressional District. With nearly one quarter of ballots counted in the state, it is still too early to call a winner in Montana’s Eastern Congressional District, although incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale is ahead so far, according to the Montana Secretary of State’s Office.
Proud Papa – My Thoughts on Montana’s Hunter Apprentice Program
I can still remember the feeling like it was yesterday. The feeling I got when I finally turned 12 years old and could purchase my first big game hunting tags. I remember my hand shaking as I signed my name to my conservation license. In my mind, I was officially grown up. But, I also remember the anguish of having to wait until I was 12 years old to be able to hunt ANYTHING. From around the age of 10 until I turned 12 felt like a decade of waiting. Flash forward to today, and young Montana hunters can now sample what is expected from them in the field, thanks to the Hunter Apprentice Program.
Dear Montana Officers, First Responders, Plow Drivers: Thank You
Winter is here in Montana, and our first responders, police officers, and snow plow drivers are busier than ever it seems. They deserve a big high five and a well-deserved thank you. In the last few days, the entire state has seen a good amount of snow, and it doesn't...
