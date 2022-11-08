ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

WATE

Fort Dickerson Living History Weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This weekend experience the history of East Tennessee when Fort Dickerson Park transports visitors back to the days of the American Civil War. The Fort Dickerson Living History Weekend runs from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, November 12th and from 11am until 4:30pm on Sunday the 13th. Activities will include period authentic camping sites, infantry drilling with rifle firing demonstrations, ladies period fashions, battle reenactments, cannon firings, and a salute to all veterans including an American flag retirement ceremony.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

How you can help UT break a world record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To honor 30 years of recycling at the University of Tennessee, Eastman and the university are hoping to break a world record. On Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Vols play Missouri at Neyland stadium, they want everyone to recycle everything they can. “We are challenging everyone...
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville

See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts

Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Yassin’s Falafel House opening new location in Blount County

Yassin’s Falafel House has become a popular place to get delicious falafel, shawarma, Gyro and more at their two locations in Downtown Knoxville and Cedar Bluff. Now, the business is expanding its reach outside of Knoxville. Yassin’s Falafel House opening new location in Blount …. Yassin’s Falafel House...
KNOXVILLE, TN
brianhornback.com

Seat 10 is Out for City Mayor…..

Victor Ashe former Knoxville Mayor and weekly column author for the daily paper has written that “seat 10” Knox County Commissioner at Large. Which is NOT Commissioner Kim Frazier. Ashe wrote that “seat 10” sold his wife and his home to move into the City of Knoxville to run for City Mayor in 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Supporting 'Carecuts'

Community leaders got up early to support a local ministry that has helped 450 homeless people into housing and support. Carecuts Ministry hosted a breakfast benefiting its mission on Thursday morning. Supporting ‘Carecuts’. Community leaders got up early to support a local ministry that has helped 450 homeless people...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Proposed bills target trans youth, drag shows in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two new bills have been proposed in the state just days after the nation’s midterm elections. On Wednesday, Sen. Jack Johnson, along with Rep. William Lamberth, drafted legislation that would prevent doctors from providing medical procedures that are “enabling a minor to identify with” their gender identity if it is different from their birth sex.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Tennessee voter turnout far below 2018 showing

Voter turnout in Tennessee fell substantially for the 2022 midterms, according to the as-yet-unofficial figures from the state. The Secretary of State reports 1.76 million Tennesseans cast ballots. Compared to the 2018 midterm — which included a pair of competitive statewide contests — that was down by about half-a-million voters....
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Knoxville's Veterans Day Parade shines amid the rain

The 97th Knoxville Veterans Day Parade wrapped up just before noon Friday amid rainfall yet many still came out to show their support and appreciation to those who served. WATE Midday News. Knoxville’s Veterans Day Parade shines amid the rain. The 97th Knoxville Veterans Day Parade wrapped up just...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Jaylen McCoulough's case sent to Grand Jury

A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning. A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATN Local Memphis

State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
TENNESSEE STATE

