Deceased 93-Year-Old Rep. Barbara Cooper Re-Elected To Tennessee House
Rep. Barbara Cooper (D-TN) was re-elected to Tennessee House District 86 on Tuesday, despite her unexpected death on Oct. 25. The late state representative defeated Independent Michael Porter by more than 5,000 votes. She was 93. According to the Shelby County Election Commission, her name remained on the Nov. 8...
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 11-13
There are some free events to attend this weekend, including events that honor the U.S. military.
WATE
Fort Dickerson Living History Weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This weekend experience the history of East Tennessee when Fort Dickerson Park transports visitors back to the days of the American Civil War. The Fort Dickerson Living History Weekend runs from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, November 12th and from 11am until 4:30pm on Sunday the 13th. Activities will include period authentic camping sites, infantry drilling with rifle firing demonstrations, ladies period fashions, battle reenactments, cannon firings, and a salute to all veterans including an American flag retirement ceremony.
wvlt.tv
How you can help UT break a world record
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To honor 30 years of recycling at the University of Tennessee, Eastman and the university are hoping to break a world record. On Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Vols play Missouri at Neyland stadium, they want everyone to recycle everything they can. “We are challenging everyone...
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
WATE
Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville
See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
WATE
More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts
Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
WATE
Yassin’s Falafel House opening new location in Blount County
Yassin’s Falafel House has become a popular place to get delicious falafel, shawarma, Gyro and more at their two locations in Downtown Knoxville and Cedar Bluff. Now, the business is expanding its reach outside of Knoxville. Yassin’s Falafel House opening new location in Blount …. Yassin’s Falafel House...
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
brianhornback.com
Seat 10 is Out for City Mayor…..
Victor Ashe former Knoxville Mayor and weekly column author for the daily paper has written that “seat 10” Knox County Commissioner at Large. Which is NOT Commissioner Kim Frazier. Ashe wrote that “seat 10” sold his wife and his home to move into the City of Knoxville to run for City Mayor in 2023.
WATE
Supporting 'Carecuts'
Community leaders got up early to support a local ministry that has helped 450 homeless people into housing and support. Carecuts Ministry hosted a breakfast benefiting its mission on Thursday morning. Supporting ‘Carecuts’. Community leaders got up early to support a local ministry that has helped 450 homeless people...
WBBJ
Proposed bills target trans youth, drag shows in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two new bills have been proposed in the state just days after the nation’s midterm elections. On Wednesday, Sen. Jack Johnson, along with Rep. William Lamberth, drafted legislation that would prevent doctors from providing medical procedures that are “enabling a minor to identify with” their gender identity if it is different from their birth sex.
WATE
Knoxville Democrat Gloria Johnson wins reelection to state house after redistricting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson has won reelection. Johnson, a Democrat, was running in one of Tennessee’s newly formed congressional districts following redistricting. Johnson was running against Republican David ‘Pozy’ Poczobut in the new State House District 90. During her campaign, Johnson’s...
wpln.org
Tennessee voter turnout far below 2018 showing
Voter turnout in Tennessee fell substantially for the 2022 midterms, according to the as-yet-unofficial figures from the state. The Secretary of State reports 1.76 million Tennesseans cast ballots. Compared to the 2018 midterm — which included a pair of competitive statewide contests — that was down by about half-a-million voters....
WATE
Knoxville's Veterans Day Parade shines amid the rain
The 97th Knoxville Veterans Day Parade wrapped up just before noon Friday amid rainfall yet many still came out to show their support and appreciation to those who served. WATE Midday News. Knoxville’s Veterans Day Parade shines amid the rain. The 97th Knoxville Veterans Day Parade wrapped up just...
Tennessee Election Results: Key races to watch | November 8, 2022
Track election results in some of the key races for Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
WATE
Jaylen McCoulough's case sent to Grand Jury
A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning. A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning.
Two Tennessee departments join together to advance FFA program
The state of Tennessee is working to give students more opportunities for agricultural education.
State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
