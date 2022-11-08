Read full article on original website
Jones, Barkley lead Giants past Texans 24-16 for 7-2 start
Daniel Jones threw two touchdowns, Saquon Barkley ran for 152 yards and a TD and the surprising New York Giants returned from their bye week and beat the Houston Texans 24-16
Northwestern rolls past NIU for a win
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Robbie Beran scored eight of his 15 points in the first six minutes and Ty Berry posted a double-double and Northwestern beat Northern Illinois 63-46 Friday night. Beran set the tone for the Wildcats, knocking down an early jumper and following it with a pair...
No. 2 Stanford women easily defeat Portland 87-47
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Just four games into the season, guard Haley Jones feels like No. 2 Stanford is on the right path. Jones had 17 points and Cameron Brink added 12 to help No. 2 Stanford rout Portland 87-47 on Sunday. “I think it’s coming along great. It starts with our off-the-court chemistry and that’s great so far. And I think on the court we’re just continuing to get better,” Jones said. “It is also only November, there are things that we need to work on, but I think we have great communication, we’re great listening to one another and we’re playing with a lot of energy out there.” Stanford (4-0), which led by as many as 43 points, has not lost to a West Coast Conference team since falling at Gonzaga in 2018.
Nuggets And Bulls Starting Lineups
The Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.
