ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Businesses, residents prepare as CITYPARK set to open to fans Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The anticipation is undeniable as St. Louis residents get ready for the community’s first soccer match inside CITYPARK. “It feels like I’ve been waiting since I came to America,” said Carlos Restrepo, who moved to St. Louis in 2005. “I literally have dreamt about what it’s going to be like when we celebrate our first goal in our new stadium, and I really hope it happens this Wednesday.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to south St. Louis high school

ST. LOUIS — A student at a Saint Louis Public Schools high school was arrested Thursday after school security said he brought a loaded gun to school. In a letter to parents, Principal Kimberly Long of Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School said the gun was found by safety officers Thursday morning. Long said the student said he brought the gun to school for protection after school because he has received "threats of violence in the surrounding neighborhood."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Mercy Washington's Schnelle receives nationwide award for work in hospital

Hospital cleanliness is critical not only to the health of the patients, but also to the staff and visitors. Hundreds of health care workers toil behind-the-scenes to enhance and ensure patients’ health, recovery and experience by maintaining a clean and sterile environment. Mary Schnelle, an environmental services technician at...
WASHINGTON, MO
KMOV

Hope floats for some victims of July’s disastrous flooding

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 is learning that many in one area of the metro may be coming around to buyouts. Nearly four months later, Ellendale residents are engaged with a back-and-fourth with Metropolitan Sewer District. The neighborhood that is sandwiched between 64 to 44, just west of Hampton, turned into a lake when St. Louis saw that historic flooding.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

BJC HealthCare building outpatient facility in Metro East

GODFREY, Ill. — BJC HealthCare has begun construction of a new outpatient care facility in Metro East. The 14,000-square-foot facility, at the corner of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street in Godfrey, will hold space for primary and specialty care, laboratory and radiology services, and additional shell space for future expansion, officials said.
GODFREY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy