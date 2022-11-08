I had just given birth to a boy. And like any mother, I expected him to be healthy, beautiful, and thriving. Instead, my new son was having trouble breathing. He was immediately taken to the NICU to undergo testing and support his breathing, for a total of 23 days. After that he would be discharged and sent home on oxygen support until he was three months old. His life revolved around a 25 foot cord for his oxygen and he wore a monitor on his foot that would beep at all hours of the day and night if his oxygen saturation would go below 95 percent.

