ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Chapel Hill, Lovelady enter Red Zone Top 10

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -There were several changes with the Red Zone Top 10 as we begin the playoffs. Starting at the top, the Longview Lobos reclaimed the top spot with a 70-0 shutout last week. Mount Vernon and Corrigan also dropped off of the list, making room for Lovelady and Chapel Hill.
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy