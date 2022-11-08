ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

azwestern.edu

Fifth graders become college students for a day

Yuma, AZ (November 8, 2022) – Before they even step foot onto a middle school campus, fifth-grade students are getting the opportunity to have the full college experience at Arizona Western College. For over a decade, AWC has invited fifth graders to become college students for a day through...
YUMA, AZ
kawc.org

Chicanos Por La Causa opens San Luis office

An organization that serves mostly Latino residents in the southwestern U.S. has opened a new office in Yuma County. Officials with Chicanos Por La Causa announced they opened an office in San Luis today. They say it will provide immigration services, emergency and utility assistance, housing counseling, financial literacy and early childhood education.
SAN LUIS, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yuma Thanks Community for Tacos and Tunes Support

The City of Yuma thanks the community for support of Tacos and Tunes, which the City brought back this year to Yuma’s Main Street on Oct 8. “Thank you to the community for supporting a new venue and a Yuma traditional event,” said Yuma Festivals Coordinator Joanne Fiser. “We are looking forward to making it even better next year in Historic Downtown Yuma!”
YUMA, AZ
KTAR.com

Man indicted for smuggling 71 pounds into US through southern Arizona

PHOENIX — A man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Arizona last month for smuggling 71 pounds of fentanyl into the U.S. through a border port of entry in southern Arizona, authorities said. Edwin Francisco Cubillas of Mexico, 27, faces two charges, including importation of fentanyl and...
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Arizona governor’s race still too close to call

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Not enough votes have been counted to declare Katie Hobbs or Kari Lake the winner. In an election night speech, Lake believed her victory would come sooner, and criticized how the state election was being run. “When we win, and I think it will be...
ARIZONA STATE
holtvilletribune.com

2nd Suspect, 15, Suspect in Custody for Calipatria Shooting

CALIPATRIA — The second of two teenage suspects in what is thought to be a gang-related shooting in Calipatria was taken into custody on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, when the teen’s parents turned him into authorities, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. With the latest...
CALIPATRIA, CA
thedesertreview.com

Updated November 8 2022 Imperial County Election Results (As of November 9)

The following is a highlight summary of the November 8 2022 election results as they are updated and released. For the full and detailed Unofficial Report, visit https://elections.imperialcounty.org/. Total Elector Group. Vote by Mail. Cards Cast: 26,263. Voters Cast: 13,123. Turnout: 15.04%. Early Voting. Cards Cast: 72. Voters Cast: 36.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

