The City of Yuma thanks the community for support of Tacos and Tunes, which the City brought back this year to Yuma’s Main Street on Oct 8. “Thank you to the community for supporting a new venue and a Yuma traditional event,” said Yuma Festivals Coordinator Joanne Fiser. “We are looking forward to making it even better next year in Historic Downtown Yuma!”

YUMA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO