azwestern.edu
Fifth graders become college students for a day
Yuma, AZ (November 8, 2022) – Before they even step foot onto a middle school campus, fifth-grade students are getting the opportunity to have the full college experience at Arizona Western College. For over a decade, AWC has invited fifth graders to become college students for a day through...
kawc.org
Chicanos Por La Causa opens San Luis office
An organization that serves mostly Latino residents in the southwestern U.S. has opened a new office in Yuma County. Officials with Chicanos Por La Causa announced they opened an office in San Luis today. They say it will provide immigration services, emergency and utility assistance, housing counseling, financial literacy and early childhood education.
SignalsAZ
Yuma Thanks Community for Tacos and Tunes Support
The City of Yuma thanks the community for support of Tacos and Tunes, which the City brought back this year to Yuma’s Main Street on Oct 8. “Thank you to the community for supporting a new venue and a Yuma traditional event,” said Yuma Festivals Coordinator Joanne Fiser. “We are looking forward to making it even better next year in Historic Downtown Yuma!”
KTAR.com
Man indicted for smuggling 71 pounds into US through southern Arizona
PHOENIX — A man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Arizona last month for smuggling 71 pounds of fentanyl into the U.S. through a border port of entry in southern Arizona, authorities said. Edwin Francisco Cubillas of Mexico, 27, faces two charges, including importation of fentanyl and...
Yuma VA clinic temporarily pauses operations
Starting Monday, November 14, 2022, there will be a short-term pause to clinical operations at the Yuma VA Community Clinic. The post Yuma VA clinic temporarily pauses operations appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Arizona governor’s race still too close to call
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Not enough votes have been counted to declare Katie Hobbs or Kari Lake the winner. In an election night speech, Lake believed her victory would come sooner, and criticized how the state election was being run. “When we win, and I think it will be...
Hospital District Board member resigns chairmanship
Polston was presented with a plaque by fellow board member Rick Dinsmore and had been chairman since 2019. The post Hospital District Board member resigns chairmanship appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma doctor accused of pointing gun at teens
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a trespass on private property. The post Yuma doctor accused of pointing gun at teens appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Man indicted after allegedly trying to smuggle 71 pounds of fentanyl across Arizona border
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mexican citizen has been indicted by a federal grand jury after allegedly attempting to smuggle 71 pounds of fentanyl pills across the border into Arizona. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, a federal grand jury returned a 2-count indictment against Edwin Francisco Cubillas, 27, for possession with...
thedesertreview.com
Imperial's newest apartment complex groundbreaking ushers in affordable housing for the elderly
IMPERIAL — Two white canopies and a food truck occupied the southwestern intersection of Tenth Street and Imperial Avenue during the groundbreaking ceremony of Imperial's newest apartment complex on Monday, November 7. Located on the northwestern lot of land opposite of the Subway restaurant, the event had elected officials,...
San Luis City Council candidates addressing voters one last time
The six candidates that are running for San Luis City Council hoping to win one of the three spots, had booths set up along the voting center located at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center. The post San Luis City Council candidates addressing voters one last time appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro police release new details on drug deal
El Centro Police say the two men involved in a drug deal are back on the streets. The post El Centro police release new details on drug deal appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
2nd Suspect, 15, Suspect in Custody for Calipatria Shooting
CALIPATRIA — The second of two teenage suspects in what is thought to be a gang-related shooting in Calipatria was taken into custody on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, when the teen’s parents turned him into authorities, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. With the latest...
thedesertreview.com
Updated November 8 2022 Imperial County Election Results (As of November 9)
The following is a highlight summary of the November 8 2022 election results as they are updated and released. For the full and detailed Unofficial Report, visit https://elections.imperialcounty.org/. Total Elector Group. Vote by Mail. Cards Cast: 26,263. Voters Cast: 13,123. Turnout: 15.04%. Early Voting. Cards Cast: 72. Voters Cast: 36.
