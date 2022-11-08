ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Large response to crash on Trent and Argonne blocks traffic

SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Multi-vehicle crash on Trent and Argonne causing backup, crews on scene

SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Water pipe leak closes westbound Maxwell at Howard for repairs

SPOKANE, Wash. – A leak in a water pipe has closed the westbound lanes of Maxwell Ave. at Howard St., and traffic is being rerouted. The City of Spokane estimates repairs to wrap up around 2 a.m. on Friday. The cause of the leak was not mentioned, though the...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Argonne and Trent intersection reopens after multi-vehicle crash blocked several lanes

MILLWOOD, Wash. – Police have finished investigating a crash scene at Trent and Argonne involving multiple vehicles, and all lanes have reopened at the intersection. The accident resulted in multiple injuries, though the extent has not been released at this time. Police blocked off multiple lanes for a few hours to investigate the incident, reopening just before 5 p.m.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

TRAFFIC ALERT: Four vehicles involved in blocking crash on US-2

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) states four vehicles were involved in a crash on US-2 which has both lanes blocked. Cars have been squeezing by on the right shoulder. Injuries were reported, but the details and severity are not known. First responders are at the scene. Drivers should...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

US 395 closed both directions after deadly crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - US 395 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash near Chewelah. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect significant delays. A detour will be available on SR 292 at Loon lake and SR 321. Right now, one person is dead and two...
CHEWELAH, WA
KTVB

Here's are the opening plans for Spokane, North Idaho ski resorts

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some ski resorts in the Spokane area and North Idaho are planning to open this weekend and others through the month, as the next chance of snow is expected to arrive on Thursday, even though it's minimal. Five ski resorts around the Inland Northwest are...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash

CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo.  The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car.  Both Sanders and...
CHEWELAH, WA
NEWStalk 870

Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane

In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Major Construction Work On US195 In North Whitman County Not Completed-Traffic Delays Returned This Morning

The Washington State Department of Transportation’s major construction project and traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County isn’t done yet. WSDOT media relations in Spokane announced on Monday that the project was complete after over 5 months of work. Motorists reported this morning that traffic was once again restricted to one lane through the work zone. WSDOT Eastern Washington spokesman Ryan Overton confirms that work is continuing this week. Traffic will be delayed this week during daytime hours until noon on Thursday. More traffic delays are expected next week.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Black bear wandering the Northwood neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is warning residents of a black bear roaming the Northwood neighborhood. The bear has been in the area for a week but has not caused any trouble. WDFW is setting up a second trap today. If the trap doesn’t work, they will bring in bear dogs tomorrow, Nov. 11.
SPOKANE, WA
rtands.com

Second BNSF Bridge Over Lake in Idaho Almost Complete

BNSF has been working for the past few years on the construction of a second railroad bridge called the Sandpoint Junction Connector, and the installation is running ahead of schedule. During the past two months, crews completed the bridge girders, curbs, and decks and continued to lay track, as well...
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Veterans home in Post Falls to open today

POST FALLS, Idaho. – A new veterans home will be opening in Post Falls today, Nov. 11. The Governor of Idaho, Brad Little, and local dignitaries will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. for the dedication of the home. Limited tours will be offered after the...
POST FALLS, ID

