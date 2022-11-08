Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Large response to crash on Trent and Argonne blocks traffic
MILLWOOD, Wash. – A multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne is causing substantial backups. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), roads are expected to be closed for an extended period of time. WSP Trooper Ryan Senger said multiple people were transported to the hospital with...
Minor Injuries Reported In Multi-Crash Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police department reported a two multi vehicle crash in Spokane on friday afternoon. According to Washington state patrol, the accident happened near the Maple street exit downtown. One of the crashes involved five cars and the other accident was a four car crash. Minor injuries were reported in both...
FOX 28 Spokane
Multi-vehicle crash on Trent and Argonne causing backup, crews on scene
MILLWOOD, Wash. – A multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne is causing substantial backups. According to the Washington State Patrol, roads are expected to be closed for an extended period of time. The southbound lanes of Argonne are partially blocked, while the northbound lanes of Argonne...
FOX 28 Spokane
Water pipe leak closes westbound Maxwell at Howard for repairs
SPOKANE, Wash. – A leak in a water pipe has closed the westbound lanes of Maxwell Ave. at Howard St., and traffic is being rerouted. The City of Spokane estimates repairs to wrap up around 2 a.m. on Friday. The cause of the leak was not mentioned, though the...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred on eastbound I-90 near Highway 2 is now clear. Traffic is now flowing normally again in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
FOX 28 Spokane
Argonne and Trent intersection reopens after multi-vehicle crash blocked several lanes
MILLWOOD, Wash. – Police have finished investigating a crash scene at Trent and Argonne involving multiple vehicles, and all lanes have reopened at the intersection. The accident resulted in multiple injuries, though the extent has not been released at this time. Police blocked off multiple lanes for a few hours to investigate the incident, reopening just before 5 p.m.
KHQ Right Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four vehicles involved in blocking crash on US-2
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) states four vehicles were involved in a crash on US-2 which has both lanes blocked. Cars have been squeezing by on the right shoulder. Injuries were reported, but the details and severity are not known. First responders are at the scene. Drivers should...
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
KHQ Right Now
US 395 closed both directions after deadly crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - US 395 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash near Chewelah. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect significant delays. A detour will be available on SR 292 at Loon lake and SR 321. Right now, one person is dead and two...
KTVB
Here's are the opening plans for Spokane, North Idaho ski resorts
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some ski resorts in the Spokane area and North Idaho are planning to open this weekend and others through the month, as the next chance of snow is expected to arrive on Thursday, even though it's minimal. Five ski resorts around the Inland Northwest are...
WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash
CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo. The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car. Both Sanders and...
Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane
In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
Coeur d'Alene postpones annual leaf pickup as more snow is expected in the forecast
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Citizens of Coeur d'Alene, you can stop pushing leaves into the streets. The city won't be coming for them — not as scheduled on Monday, and likely not until next year. Todd Feusier, director of the Streets and Engineering Department, said Thursday that Leaf...
pullmanradio.com
Major Construction Work On US195 In North Whitman County Not Completed-Traffic Delays Returned This Morning
The Washington State Department of Transportation’s major construction project and traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County isn’t done yet. WSDOT media relations in Spokane announced on Monday that the project was complete after over 5 months of work. Motorists reported this morning that traffic was once again restricted to one lane through the work zone. WSDOT Eastern Washington spokesman Ryan Overton confirms that work is continuing this week. Traffic will be delayed this week during daytime hours until noon on Thursday. More traffic delays are expected next week.
FOX 28 Spokane
Black bear wandering the Northwood neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is warning residents of a black bear roaming the Northwood neighborhood. The bear has been in the area for a week but has not caused any trouble. WDFW is setting up a second trap today. If the trap doesn’t work, they will bring in bear dogs tomorrow, Nov. 11.
KXLY
Train collides with SUV in Bonner County, driver hospitalized
COLBURN, Idaho — A man was hospitalized after a a train crashed into him in Bonner County Tuesday afternoon. Idaho State Police say a 62-year-old man from Naples was life-flighted to a nearby hospital after his SUV was struck by a train near US 95 at Samuels Road. The...
Car vs. train crash on US Highway 95 in Bonner County leaves one injured
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are currently investigating a car vs. train collision that injured a 62-year-old man from Naples, Idaho in Bonner County. According to ISP, the man was traveling westbound in a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV on Samuels Road before being struck by the train.
rtands.com
Second BNSF Bridge Over Lake in Idaho Almost Complete
BNSF has been working for the past few years on the construction of a second railroad bridge called the Sandpoint Junction Connector, and the installation is running ahead of schedule. During the past two months, crews completed the bridge girders, curbs, and decks and continued to lay track, as well...
Suspect connected by DNA to Spokane cold case murder from 1982 was named in investigation 40 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash - 40 years after a Spokane man was found murdered in his home, Spokane Police have linked DNA to a suspect now living in Los Angeles. Court documents show the suspect's name came up in the initial investigation.
FOX 28 Spokane
Veterans home in Post Falls to open today
POST FALLS, Idaho. – A new veterans home will be opening in Post Falls today, Nov. 11. The Governor of Idaho, Brad Little, and local dignitaries will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. for the dedication of the home. Limited tours will be offered after the...
Comments / 0