Bond set at $260K for kidnapping, police chase suspect found with guns, sword, machete
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The bond was set at a combined $260,000 for a kidnapping suspect found with five guns, a sword, and a machete. Joseph Tyler Putch, 29, was arrested Monday after leading police on a chase. Witnesses said he forced a screaming female into a silver Hyundai.
Teenager, 2 vehicles, house shot in north Amarillo; 1 arrested, police looking for gunman
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A teenager, two vehicles and a house were shot Tuesday night in north Amarillo. According to police, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of northeast 20th Avenue. A 19-year-old male had been shot. The victim left the scene to go to...
Amarillo woman pleads guilty to embezzling $23,000 from CARES Act disaster relief
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo woman pleaded guilty to stealing money from a government program intended to help people make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic. Court documents said Josephine Mayorga is accused of stealing $23,000 worth of gift cards while working at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission between June 2020 and March 2021.
Man on bicycle arrested after running from Amarillo police
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man on a bicycle was arrested Wednesday after running from Amarillo police. Around 3 p.m., police spotted the suspect, a 46-year-old male, riding a bicycle at NE 14th Ave and North Manhattan Street. He was wanted on a probation violation warrant. According to police,...
Hartley Co. Chief Deputy to be new Dalhart Police Chief
(AMARILLO, Texas) — Hartley County Sheriff’s office bid a fond farewell to their most recent Chief Deputy, Tommy Hughes. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared the news of Hughes’ departure via a Facebook post noting he will soon take over as Chief of Police for the Dalhart Police Department.
Homeless people suspected of starting vacant house fire on bitter cold morning
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Homeless people are suspected of starting a fire that burned a vacant house. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a house fire just before 6 a.m. at 3906 SE 11th Street. Multiple people called 911 to report the fire including a man who lives in...
Amarillo firefighters rescue cat, dog, puppies during house fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters rescued a cat, dog and puppies during an early morning fire. Firefighters responded to a house fire just after midnight at 2605 South Van Buren Street. When they arrived, firefighters could see smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home. They...
Vacant building in downtown Amarillo burns for second time, putting firefighters at risk
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department said a second fire at a vacant building in downtown put firefighters at risk. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the department responded to a structure fire at SE 2nd Ave and S Pierce Street. That is the old Panhandle Laundry & Dry Cleaning.
Heater malfunction forces early closure of downtown Amarillo Public Library
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A heater malfunction forced the downtown Amarillo Public Library to close early. Stacy Clopton said the heater, which turned on for the first time, made a "horrible smell" that would not go away. "Some staff and patrons reported headaches and nausea," said Compton. "So, we...
WRCA Rodeo ponders their future in Amarillo
(AMARILLO, Texas) — The WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo has provided an economic boost to the city of Amarillo, including in 2020 and 2021 despite the Covid-19 pandemic. There is a signed agreement for next year, but after 2023 the agreement remains in limbo. So why has the rodeo...
Honoring Our Local Veterans
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — In recognition of Veterans Day tomorrow, the Brookdale Medi Park West Senior Home hosted a ceremony for their residents today. The presentation of colors by high school ROTC students set the stage for today’s tribute to those who served decades ago. Men like Silas...
Winter weather possible Monday for Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures are falling below freezing areawide this Friday morning with wind chills being bitter cold down into the teens and lower 20s due to the breezy northeast winds. Make sure you bundle up before heading out the door especially if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time.
