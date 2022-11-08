Santa Barbara Musician Joe Woodard Composes a Nuptial Album for Daughter’s Note-Worthy Occasion

Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Hello Santa Barbara!’ Hits the Lobero for Special Concert and Documentary Filming Event
Santa Barbara’s beloved troubadour Spencer Barnitz can always be counted on to get the party started, and he’ll be doing just that at the Lobero on Friday, November 18. But this won’t be any regular old Spencer the Gardener show (as if there really is such a thing).
College Radio KCSB Presents Hook and CLIP
(Santa Barbara, CA) — 91.9 KCSB-FM, Santa Barbara’s non-commercial, independent, student-run radio station, welcomes up-and-coming alternative rappers Hook and CLIP for a showcase at UCSB’s Storke Plaza on November 18 at 8 PM. The show is free, all-ages, substance-free, and open to campus and community. It will be KCSB’s first outdoor concert open to the general public in three years and will be co-presented by UCSB’s Associated Students Program Board. Doors open at 7:45 PM.
ON the Beat | Societal Blues on the Rebound, at Carrillo Rec Center
The Santa Barbara Blues Society rightly prides itself for its status as “the oldest continuous blues society in the U.S.,” and the continuity continues, at last, this Saturday, November 12. Its vital function of ushering blues musicians of national repute through town has been missing-in-action thanks to the pandemic’s suspension of live music, which has returned with a happy intensity this fall.
Barry Allan Kitnick
Barry Allan Kitnick passed away in Santa Barbara, CA on September 28th, 2022 after a long illness. Barry was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 25th, 1943. He is survived by his beloved wife Jill, with whom he shared his life for over 45 years; his sons Alexander and Zachary (Daisy); his brothers Steven (Marilyn), Dean (Victoria), and David (Romy). He is also survived by nephews Eric (Kate), Craig (Sophia), and Ben (Shannon), nieces Sara, Emma (Zach), and Abby (Dylan). Barry grew up in the San Fernando Valley, and graduated from Van Nuys High School; L.A. Valley College, where he earned his Associate of Arts; and San Fernando Valley State College (now C.S.U.N); where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Cultural Anthropology. He earned his Master of Arts in African Area Studies from U.C.L.A. Barry served in the Peace Corps in Liberia in the late 1960s. Upon his return, with his love of art and business acumen, Barry opened Gallery K in West Hollywood, CA, where he exhibited African Art. In his early thirties, Barry became one of the youngest Sr. Appraisers and world- renowned experts of African Art, and was noted for his ability to recognize “the real thing.” He was also involved with the Fowler Museum of Cultural History at U.C.L.A. and contributed to the museum in many ways over the years. After seven trips to Vietnam, Barry amassed a unique collection of shamanistic art, leading to a catalogue entitled: “How to Make the Universe Right: The Art of the Shaman from Vietnam and Southern China.” Barry will be remembered for the love he shared with his family, his generosity, philanthropy, and sense of humor. He lived an amazing and honorable life. Barry was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Marjorie “Margie” and his brother Dennis Kitnick. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Barry’s honor to the Hospice of Santa Barbara, CA., Inc. www.hospiceofsb.org May his memory be for a blessing.
‘What Problem?’ Dances Its Way to Downtown Santa Barbara
Using choreography and dance to visualize the human condition is one of the hallmarks of the work Bill T. Jones, a highly awarded artist whose credits include Tony Awards, The National Medal of Arts, and a MacArthur Fellowship. His interpretation of humanity and society, expressed through movement and modern dance, has brought him international and critical acclaim for several decades.
SBIFF Brings ‘Mini Festival’ to Santa Barbara’s Riviera Theatre Nov. 12-20
Autumn is that time of year when the clocks fall back, the temperatures drop, the sweaters come out, and so do many of the most anticipated movies of the year! Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Cinema Society has a stellar calendar of films and filmmakers coming to town in the next couple of weeks. It’s really like its own little mini film festival at the Riviera Theatre, including screenings, followed by Q&As with the key players — all of which are open to the public for just $20 per film.
Allison Russell’s Transformational Album Goes Live at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
Although the specific name may not be immediately recognizable, Allison Russell, who plays Campbell Hall on Wednesday, November 16, is no stranger to Santa Barbara stages, if folded into various monikers/projects. The Montreal-bred and for years Vancouver-based singer-songwriter has been a critical part of several bands in the general Americana zone, including Po’ Girl and Birds of Chicago — both of which have appeared at the Lobero’s “Sings like Hell” series and the “Tales from the Tavern” series at the Maverick in Santa Ynez.
Fredda B Meisel
Fredda Meisel has passed away after a brief illness in which, over a few weeks, she charmed a bevy of health care providers and hospice angels. Her journey here complete, Fredda expressed “looking forward to the next journey”, to reunite with her lifetime soul mate, Dr. Harris “Bubs” Meisel, as previously agreed, “right up there” on the third star of Orion’s belt.
Falling into Jazz, At Last, in Downtown Santa Barbara and at UCSB
While Santa Barbara’s Autumn concert calendar has been unusually and thankfully dense in the classical and pop realms, jazz has been late to the party. Next week, however, jazz fans finally have reason to get out of the house – two reasons, in fact, with the arrival of the ever-popular Django Festival Allstars at the Lobero Theatre on Tuesday, November 15, and crowd-pleasing young keyboardist Matthew Whitaker, playing Campbell Hall on Thursday, November 17.
Great House History Discoveries
I never know what I’ll find when I research the history of an older home. I researched more than 80 when I lived in the Chicago area, and more than 30 so far here in Santa Barbara. I’m looking for more local homes to write about — see details below! — and I could use your help. However, since I don’t have a house to write about this month, I thought I’d share some of my favorite discoveries in my work to date.
Recap | Jennifer Egan and Pico Iyer at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
Jennifer Egan speaks not just in complete sentences, but in thoughtful, entertaining, and insightful sentences — three adjectives that are also apt descriptions for her conversation with Pico Iyer last weekend. The kickoff to UCSB Arts & Lectures’ Speaking with Pico series was exactly the kind of invigorating discussion that makes me yearn to curl up with an authors’ backlist for a long cozy week in front of the fireplace.
Rossini Comic Opera Goes Lobero
As Opera Santa Barbara (OSB) turns, the tragic gravitas of Tosca, the resourcefully inventive production of which opened its 2022-23 season at the grand Granada Theatre gives way to tuneful and glorious silly piffle on Sunday, November 13, at the Lobero Theatre. Welcome to the comic opera world of Gioachino Rossini’s La Scala di Seta (translating to The Silk Ladder), the one-act, 1812-vintage example of operatic farsa comica popular in Venice circa the early 19th century.
Big Meals, New Wines, & Lonely Motels
This edition of Full Belly Files was originally emailed to subscribers on November 4, 2022. To receive Matt Kettmann’s food newsletter in your inbox each Friday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Have you ever had an entire motel to yourself for a night? Well, neither have I, though I was...
Santa Barbara Chef Crafts Healthier Cannabis Edibles
When California voters legalized cannabis for recreational purposes in 2016, Katherine Knowlton was a culinary school grad living in San Francisco, where she worked as a food stylist and recipe developer. “I was super pumped up about cannabis becoming legal, but I couldn’t really eat any of the edibles,” said...
Michelin Guide Adds New Central Coast Restaurants
The renowned Michelin Guide, which is considered a bible for food-lovers, today added nine restaurants from the greater Central Coast area to its “New” list. A total of 37 establishments were added across California, which the guide started covering more cohesively in 2019. Three of them are from...
Serving upa Love of Literature
Read all of the stories in our “Schools of Thought 2022” cover here. There are so many different philosophies about education, but one of the few things we can almost universally agree on is that a love of reading goes hand in hand with learning. With an eye (and an ear, and a belly full of quiche, fruit, and doughnuts) toward nurturing that love of literature, the Santa Barbara County Education Office hosted its annual Breakfast with the Authors this fall for the 7th year!
Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob
A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
Society Matters | Foodbank Celebrates at Table of Life Gala
On October 8, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County hosted its always delightful annual Table of Life event, where supporters celebrated the Foodbank’s new Sharehouse and honored leadership donors the Patricia and Paul Bragg Foundation and La Centra-Summerlin Foundation. About 150 guests enjoyed a reception on the grounds of Steve and Cindy Leonard’s gorgeous ocean view estate followed by a gourmet al fresco dinner.
Santa Barbara Election Night 2022
Spirits were high on Tuesday evening as Democratic candidates, along with family and friends, gathered at the Timbers Roadhouse in Goleta to celebrate county and statewide election results. ‘Indy’ news reporter Ryan P. Cruz caught up with State Assemblymember Gregg Hart, Rep. Salud Carbajal, and Santa Barbara City College trustee Charlotte Gullap-Moore to get their thoughts and feelings on the evening’s results.
Facilitating Deep Connections at Santa Barbara’s Schools
Read all of the stories in our “Schools of Thought 2022” cover here. Council Circles provide students and educators with a skillfully facilitated space to speak about what is on their minds or in their hearts in the presence of others who listen deeply. For the 2022-23 school year, AHA! has been invited to conduct Council Circles in about 25 classes at Carpinteria High and Middle schools and at La Colina, Santa Barbara, and Goleta Valley Junior High schools. Melissa Lowenstein, Director of Training & Adult Programming for the nonprofit, which has provided social-emotional education to more than 20,000 teens and youth care providers since it began in 1999, shared some information about the program.
