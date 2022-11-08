ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes

By Briaunna Malone
The polls are open and Erie residents are heading to the precincts to cast their ballots to make their voices heard.

The big day is here and voters have already begun casting their ballots, but there are mixed emotions of optimism and concern among residents.

2022 Election Day basic information Election Day: The polls are open and voters can cast their vote until 8 p.m.

Election Day has finally arrived and voters are filling precincts and taking to the polls.

The judge of elections at the Erie High School precinct said they are already seeing high volume numbers of ballots being cast.

Voters that we spoke with Tuesday morning are optimistic about the change this election could bring to Erie County. But others say they feel concern after recalling the previous election.

“I’m just hoping there’s no cheating going on like the last time,” said Gordon Jarrett, voter.

“I’m excited about some changes,” said Pamela Meuci, voter. “I think coming out to vote, we’re trying to make those changes, we’re concerned about those changes, and we’re very hopeful with it.”

What happens to my ballot after Election Day? What to do if you have a mail ballot but want to vote in person on Election Day

The judge of elections said she recalled seeing around 102 voters this early in the day in the last election. As of noon, they have seen 78 voters, but the number continues to increase.

The judge said the precinct has been calm and quiet while experiencing no issues. She told us about the security measures at the precinct and how they are operating.

“We have a constable that is part of our election area here, and we have a poll watcher, so I feel really safe. It’s easy to get ahold of the registration office if something goes down. So far so good,” said Mary Steck, judge of elections.

The judge of elections said they are feeling optimistic and that they are not anticipating any problems throughout Election Day.

