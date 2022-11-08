ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
ESPN

Cody Asche joining major league staff for Orioles

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that Cody Asche is joining the major league staff as an offensive strategy coach. The team said all its other coaches on manager Brandon Hyde's staff will remain in their same positions. Asche, 32, is being promoted after serving as upper-level hitting coordinator...
BALTIMORE, MD
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: November 9

1950 - Sam Jethroe of the Boston Braves is named as Rookie of the Year for the National League. Jethroe, at 31 years of age, is the oldest rookie to win the award. 1925 - The Brooklyn Robins claim Rabbit Maranville off of waivers from the Chicago Cubs. 1937 -...
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Trea Turner highlight reel

Trea Turner figures to be one of the most sought-after MLB free agents this offseason. The 30-year-old shortstop has been one of the best players in baseball both at his position and by and large over his eight-year career. He’ll command a lot of money and probably for good reason.

