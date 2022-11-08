Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
Yardbarker
Paul Goldscmidt Wins 2022 National League Hank Aaron Award Over Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman & More Finalists
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman and MVP finalist Paul Goldschmidt was voted the winner of the 2022 National League Hank Aaron Award. Goldschmidt bested Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, and five other finalists. Betts and Freeman were the Dodgers’ first finalists since Corey Seager in 2020....
As Phillies plot offseason, Bryce Harper set to have elbow examined
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper will have his right elbow examined on Monday to determine an offseason course of action, according to the club's president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski.
ESPN
Cody Asche joining major league staff for Orioles
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that Cody Asche is joining the major league staff as an offensive strategy coach. The team said all its other coaches on manager Brandon Hyde's staff will remain in their same positions. Asche, 32, is being promoted after serving as upper-level hitting coordinator...
Trea Turner ‘rumblings’ hint at Bryce Harper reunion with Phillies
Trea Turner is destined to be a coveted free agent this offseason. He profiles well for a number of different teams. However, a recent report hinted at Turner’s desire to join the Philadelphia Phillies, per David Grzybowski. “I am all in on signing Trea Turner,” the Athletic’s Jayson Stark...
San Francisco Giants expect to be big-time spenders in MLB free agency
Fresh off a disappointing 81-81 season, the San Francisco Giants have been linked to multiple big-name players set to hit
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: November 9
1950 - Sam Jethroe of the Boston Braves is named as Rookie of the Year for the National League. Jethroe, at 31 years of age, is the oldest rookie to win the award. 1925 - The Brooklyn Robins claim Rabbit Maranville off of waivers from the Chicago Cubs. 1937 -...
MLB games today: MLB offseason schedule
Our MLB games today schedule is back for the 2022 MLB season. Save. Bookmark. Stay up-to-date. Related: Get Paramount Plus
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Trea Turner highlight reel
Trea Turner figures to be one of the most sought-after MLB free agents this offseason. The 30-year-old shortstop has been one of the best players in baseball both at his position and by and large over his eight-year career. He’ll command a lot of money and probably for good reason.
Astros, Alex Bregman troll Phillies, Yankees fans at World Series parade
The Houston Astros celebrated their World Series victory on Monday. The team parade drew no shortage of fans as Houston celebrated its first championship since 2017. Astros fans and players, including star Alex Bregman, trolled fans of both the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies, per the Houston Astros Twitter account.
