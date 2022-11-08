Read full article on original website
illinoisnewsroom.org
Election spotlight: Champaign County Sheriff
Note: Official results for this race have not been posted yet. Stay tuned for updates. Race update Wednesday, 12:20 a.m. Incomplete results of early voting, mail-in and election day ballots at the time of update show that Democrat Dustin Heuerman is ahead with 31,334 votes. Republican John Brown has 27,077 votes.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Marron Believes He Has Won 104th District Race
GOP Incumbent Mike Marron believes he has the victory against challenger Cynthia Cunningham in the 104th Illinois House District. Returns on this one were slow due largely to the voting machine problems in Champaign County, but as of about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, Marron felt quite sure. AUDIO: We’re confident that...
Long lines, cyber-attack not stopping Champaign voters from casting ballot
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — County Clerk Arron Ammons said a cyber-attack caused a bit of a backup at some locations on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop people from showing up at the polls. Kali Griffin, a first-time voter in Champaign County, waited about 15 minutes at Parkland College to share her voice. “I think […]
Danville woman honors veterans with Wreaths Across America
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Every year, Wreaths Across America decorates gravesites across the country, including in Danville National Cemetery. But there’s a slight problem: the cemetery has 12,000 gravestones, but right now, they have only raised enough money for 1,000 wreaths. One Central Illinois mom hopes her story will encourage you to donate. Tammy Williams’ […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Annual Salute to Veterans at Hazel and Williams in Danville
On a cold, brisk Veterans Day morning, at the Danville Middle East Conflicts Memorial at Hazel and Williams, the Veterans Coalition once again honored our Veterans for their service. Danville mayor Rickey Williams, Jr was glad to see a lot of citizens there. AUDIO: It’s a powerful and moving moment....
Westville native serving country in the U.S. Space Force
WESTVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Dominick Koontz, a Westville High School grad, is serving our country in one branch of the military you may not know much about. The Space Force. “Space is a lot bigger and a lot more pertinent in our lives than a lot of people realize,” he said. Every day as a […]
Terre Haute Turkey giveaway: Here’s the details
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Catholic Charities is providing 700 turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving sides to households in the area. This event is made possible by several local organizations and generous community members such as Duke Energy, Elanco, Downtown Terre Haute Rotary, and Bill and Sally Stewart. “The holidays are times for family, […]
WTHI
"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is making sure its new facilities meet requirements after moving inmates to its new jail site. The Sheriff's Office moved 369 inmates to its new facilities. This move comes after many construction delays and system check concerns. Vigo County Sheriff John...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Set Up Continues, FESTIVAL OF TREES Begins 11 AM Sat Nov 12th
Balloons Over Vermilion’s Jim Anderson says the Festival of Trees set up at the David S Palmer Arena has gone well, and things will be ready for the Saturday, November 12th opening at 11 AM. Festival of Trees will run through Wednesday, November 16th. Anderson says volunteers are still...
dailyeasternnews.com
Charleston’s running on Dunkin’
Students and “townies” alike descended on Charleston’s new Dunkin’ location this morning, lining up outside ahead of the 8 a.m. opening. Around 30 customers arrived before the doors opened, but more were soon to follow. The restaurant saw upwards of 60 in-store customers in the first half hour, as well as a steady stream of cars in the drive thru.
A Five-Year Illinois Drug Investigation, Ended With 7 Unlucky Illinoisans Arrested
After a five-year investigation, seven Illinois residents were arrested on some major drug charges. NewsGazette. A "highly organized" and "high tech" drug operation was watched in Illinois for about five years. The feds and local law enforcement kept a close eye on a situation that was spread across Champaign County, in Illinois.
WCIA
The Survivor Resource Center’s NoMore Campaign
We, in the Violence Prevention Department, are focused to ending Sexual Violence. We work with all community members to provide education and awareness. We build on efforts for community mobilization and coalition building with our Violence Prevention Task Force and community support. We are here to support efforts in decreasing all known areas of violence in our communities.
Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40
*Editors Note: Someone involved in this incident was taken from the scene by helicopter, according to information received from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed […]
Fire destroys house on North 4th Street
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire at 729 North 4th St. on Monday evening. According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton with the Terre Haute Fire Department, the call came in just after 7:00 pm. He said the home appeared to be unoccupied. Crews were able to contain […]
Lynn, Twitty’s grandchildren to perform in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The grandchildren of two country music legends will be performing in Danville on Friday night. Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, the grandchildren of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, respectively, have been touring together to sold out shows for six years. They said their performance is a heartfelt tribute to show their […]
WTHI
Crews bring in the cranes as Terre Haute casino work continues
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven down Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute, you've probably seen crews working on the Queen of Terre Haute casino. The plans for a casino in Terre Haute has been in the works for over six years, and community members are excited. Executives from...
15 Champaign businesses bought by one owner
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The City of Champaign is seeing a massive shift in restaurant ownership.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat
Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
WANE-TV
ISP: Expired plate stop turns to two-person drug bust
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police found a variety of drugs, including marijuana, paraphernalia, cocaine and methamphetamine, inside one vehicle driving in Vigo County. According to a ISP release, 51-year-old driver Thomas Boatman of Clinton, Indiana was stopped for an expired license plate early Wednesday evening. During...
WAND TV
Danville street to close for DFD training exercise
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Danville Fire Department has announced that there will be a training exercise at Coffman's Tow Yard on Section street November 9 and 10, weather permitting. The training is scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., during which there will be multiple DFD...
