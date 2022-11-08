ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

illinoisnewsroom.org

Election spotlight: Champaign County Sheriff

Note: Official results for this race have not been posted yet. Stay tuned for updates. Race update Wednesday, 12:20 a.m. Incomplete results of early voting, mail-in and election day ballots at the time of update show that Democrat Dustin Heuerman is ahead with 31,334 votes. Republican John Brown has 27,077 votes.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Marron Believes He Has Won 104th District Race

GOP Incumbent Mike Marron believes he has the victory against challenger Cynthia Cunningham in the 104th Illinois House District. Returns on this one were slow due largely to the voting machine problems in Champaign County, but as of about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, Marron felt quite sure. AUDIO: We’re confident that...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Danville woman honors veterans with Wreaths Across America

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Every year, Wreaths Across America decorates gravesites across the country, including in Danville National Cemetery. But there’s a slight problem: the cemetery has 12,000 gravestones, but right now, they have only raised enough money for 1,000 wreaths. One Central Illinois mom hopes her story will encourage you to donate. Tammy Williams’ […]
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Annual Salute to Veterans at Hazel and Williams in Danville

On a cold, brisk Veterans Day morning, at the Danville Middle East Conflicts Memorial at Hazel and Williams, the Veterans Coalition once again honored our Veterans for their service. Danville mayor Rickey Williams, Jr was glad to see a lot of citizens there. AUDIO: It’s a powerful and moving moment....
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Westville native serving country in the U.S. Space Force

WESTVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Dominick Koontz, a Westville High School grad, is serving our country in one branch of the military you may not know much about. The Space Force.  “Space is a lot bigger and a lot more pertinent in our lives than a lot of people realize,” he said.  Every day as a […]
WESTVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Turkey giveaway: Here’s the details

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Catholic Charities is providing 700 turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving sides to households in the area.  This event is made possible by several local organizations and generous community members such as Duke Energy, Elanco, Downtown Terre Haute Rotary, and Bill and Sally Stewart. “The holidays are times for family, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Set Up Continues, FESTIVAL OF TREES Begins 11 AM Sat Nov 12th

Balloons Over Vermilion’s Jim Anderson says the Festival of Trees set up at the David S Palmer Arena has gone well, and things will be ready for the Saturday, November 12th opening at 11 AM. Festival of Trees will run through Wednesday, November 16th. Anderson says volunteers are still...
VERMILION, IL
dailyeasternnews.com

Charleston’s running on Dunkin’

Students and “townies” alike descended on Charleston’s new Dunkin’ location this morning, lining up outside ahead of the 8 a.m. opening. Around 30 customers arrived before the doors opened, but more were soon to follow. The restaurant saw upwards of 60 in-store customers in the first half hour, as well as a steady stream of cars in the drive thru.
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

The Survivor Resource Center’s NoMore Campaign

We, in the Violence Prevention Department, are focused to ending Sexual Violence. We work with all community members to provide education and awareness. We build on efforts for community mobilization and coalition building with our Violence Prevention Task Force and community support. We are here to support efforts in decreasing all known areas of violence in our communities.
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40

*Editors Note: Someone involved in this incident was taken from the scene by helicopter, according to information received from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fire destroys house on North 4th Street

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire at 729 North 4th St. on Monday evening. According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton with the Terre Haute Fire Department, the call came in just after 7:00 pm. He said the home appeared to be unoccupied. Crews were able to contain […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Lynn, Twitty’s grandchildren to perform in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The grandchildren of two country music legends will be performing in Danville on Friday night. Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, the grandchildren of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, respectively, have been touring together to sold out shows for six years. They said their performance is a heartfelt tribute to show their […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTHI

Crews bring in the cranes as Terre Haute casino work continues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven down Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute, you've probably seen crews working on the Queen of Terre Haute casino. The plans for a casino in Terre Haute has been in the works for over six years, and community members are excited. Executives from...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat

Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
GEORGETOWN, IL
WANE-TV

ISP: Expired plate stop turns to two-person drug bust

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police found a variety of drugs, including marijuana, paraphernalia, cocaine and methamphetamine, inside one vehicle driving in Vigo County. According to a ISP release, 51-year-old driver Thomas Boatman of Clinton, Indiana was stopped for an expired license plate early Wednesday evening. During...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WAND TV

Danville street to close for DFD training exercise

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Danville Fire Department has announced that there will be a training exercise at Coffman's Tow Yard on Section street November 9 and 10, weather permitting. The training is scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., during which there will be multiple DFD...
DANVILLE, IL

