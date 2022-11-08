Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Tigers cut 6 players, including longtime outfielder
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Tigers waived six more players, including longtime outfielder Victor Reyes, to pare down their roster by Thursday’s deadline. Right-handed pitchers Luis Castillo, Bryan Garcia and Elvin Rodriguez; infielders Jermaine Palacios and Luis Garcia; and Reyes all cleared waivers and were outrighted. All but Luis Garcia will be eligible for free agency.
MLive.com
Tigers claim infielder off waivers from Texas
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Tigers claimed infielder Andy Ibáñez off waivers from the Texas Rangers, the first of what could be a flurry of moves over the next 24 hours. Ibáñez, who turns 30 in April, could provide infield depth for the Tigers in 2023 if he sticks on the roster.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
MLB
3 ways Guardians could fill their catcher need for 2023
LAS VEGAS -- The Guardians were pleased with their unexpected 92-win season that led to a division title. But now, it’s time to focus on how they can get better for 2023. Cleveland’s front office rarely divulges its offseason plans. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti noted at the GM Meetings on Tuesday afternoon that there could be a handful of different ways to improve Cleveland’s roster, but he specified that adding a catcher will be at the top of his team’s to-do list.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Japanese Star To Bolster Lackluster Outfield
The Boston Red Sox may have to expand their search for outfield help internationally as the current free-agent pool is underwhelming. Outside of former New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, the current market for outfielders is a light one. Fortunately, there could be a prominent Japanese star entering the mix for all Major League Baseball teams to pursue.
MLive.com
Former Tigers’ manager won’t be back with Oakland in 2023
Former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus won’t be back for a second season as bench coach with the Oakland Athletics. Ausmus declined an offer to return to the dugout and will instead pursue front-office opportunities, the New York Post reported Monday. Oakland finished 60-102 in manager Mark Kotsay’s first...
Rangers Exercising Patience With Clayton Kershaw
An MLB Network Report indicates the Texas Rangers are waiting to find out if the former Cy Young pitcher is interested in leaving Los Angeles.
Report: Willson Contreras declines qualifying offer from Cubs
All-Star catcher Willson Contreras declined the one-year qualifying offer of $19.65 million from the Chicago Cubs, making him a free
MLB
Royals in 'pretty thorough' search for pitching coach
LAS VEGAS -- Almost immediately after Matt Quatraro was hired as the Royals’ manager last week, he and the front office turned their attention to pitching coach candidates, treating lists for the hire as almost equally important to bringing Quatraro into the fold as manager. A week later, the...
Report: Jose Abreu, White Sox split; Cubs waiting in wings
White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is not returning to the team, but he could stay in Chicago. According to
MLB
O's announce 2023 Major League coaching staff
The Orioles on Tuesday announced their 2023 Major League Coaching Staff. The club has named Cody Asche Offensive Strategy Coach. All other coaches remain in their same positions: Matt Borgschulte and Ryan Fuller as Co-Hitting Coaches, Tim Cossins as Major League Field Coordinator/Catching Instructor, Fredi Gonzalez as Bench Coach, José Hernandez as Major League Coach, Darren Holmes as Assistant Pitching Coach, Chris Holt as Pitching Coach/Director of Pitching, Tony Mansolino as Third Base Coach and Anthony Sanders as First Base Coach.
MLB
These guys aren't BBWAA Awards finalists -- but they're worthy
The finalists for the Baseball Writers' Association of America end-of-season awards were revealed on Monday night -- but, as always, it's hard to limit each category to just three choices per league. So while every finalist for the Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of...
MLB
Machado an NL MVP finalist, along with two Cardinals
Manny Machado's remarkable 2022 season might just end with some hardware. For the second time in three years, Machado is one of three finalists for the National League Most Valuable Player Award. This time, he has built quite a case. • 2022 MLB Awards: Complete coverage. Machado's 7.4 wins above...
MLB
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MLB
Hahn discusses plans for White Sox outfield, Vaughn and more at GM Meetings
AJ Pollock will not be playing left field for the 2023 White Sox. General manager Rick Hahn confirmed Pollock declined his $13 million player option, receiving a $5 million buyout and becoming a free agent. As for the future White Sox outfield configuration? It’s too early to set any sort of lineup, with the Hot Stove operating on a low simmer as the offseason is just getting underway.
MLB
Dusty returning to Astros in '23: 'This is what I was called to do'
HOUSTON -- Not long before Astros manager Dusty Baker and his players and staff boarded buses to head to the team’s championship parade through the downstreet streets on Monday, Baker met with owner Jim Crane at Minute Maid Park and hammered out a deal to return for 2023. The agreement took just 15 minutes to complete.
MLB
Mozeliak ready to let DeJong prove himself
While Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak was quick to pronounce Tommy Edman as his team’s starting shortstop for the season ahead, he said on Tuesday that he isn’t quite ready to give up on slumping veteran Paul DeJong as potential contributor from multiple defensive positions. Two...
MLB
Red Sox plan for Whitlock to start in 2023
For the better part of the last year, there has been debate within the Red Sox organization over which role righty Garrett Whitlock is best suited for. General manager Brian O’Halloran acknowledged to reporters at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday that the dilemma has been settled.
MLB
Latest rumors and reports from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS – The Giants have long been viewed as one of the primary threats to the Yankees when it comes to signing Aaron Judge this offseason. Without specifically mentioning the name of the Yankees slugger, San Francisco president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi made it clear on Wednesday that money will not be an issue as he attacks the free-agent market.
Red Sox to add Enmanuel Valdez (from Christian Vázquez trade) to 40-man roster Thursday, per source
The Red Sox will add second base prospect Enmanuel Valdez to the 40-man roster Thursday, according to an industry source. Boston acquired Valdez with outfield prospect Wilyer Abreu from the Astros for Christian Vázquez on Aug. 1. Baseball America ranks Valdez the No. 16 prospect in the organization. The...
