Read full article on original website
Related
kxoradio.com
ECPD Awarded A Grant
(El Centro Police Department to increase safety in the City)...The Department has recieved a $50,000 grant. It is from the California Office of TRaffic Safety, through the National Highway Safety Administration. The Grant Program will run through September 2023. The funds will be used to increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs. Some of those programs include DUI Checkpoints and patrols focused on impaired drivers, distracted driver enforcement, dangerous drivers putting people biking or walking at risk, extra focus on violations that cause the most collisions such as speeding, failure to yield, runnubng stop signs and red lights and improper lane changes. Funds will also be used for community presentations, officer training and collaborative enforcement efforts.
kxoradio.com
Distinguished Budget Presentation Award
(The City of El Centro recieves an award)....It is the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. It is not the first time for the City. Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada announced the award for Fiscal Year 2023 to the City of El Centro for its commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principals of governmental budgeting. They said the award represents a significant achievement by the City of El Centro. In order to recieve this award, the City had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. Budget documents must meet program criteria, and excel as a policy document, a financial plan, operations guide, and a communication tool. There are over 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program.
kxoradio.com
IID Board Of Directors Meeting
(Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors meeting)....It will be held Tuesday November 15th. It wil not be held in Condit Auditorium. The Bi-weekly meeting will be held in the IID Executive Training Room, in the Round Building on Main Street in El Centro. The Directors public meeting begins at 1:00 pm. They will consider a funding request for the University of California Food Smart Program. One is the amended purchase and sale agreement and related documents with Hell's Kitchen Geothermal. And they will discuss the Generator Interconnection Agreement for Titan Solar 2. The meeting can also be viewed via WebEx.
kxoradio.com
The Count Goes On
The Imperial County Registrar of Voters has updated the results of the November 8, 2022 General Election. As of Friday afternoon, there are approximately 12,200 unprocessed vote-by-mail and provisional ballots. That's about 2,600 less than reported on Thursday. More vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by November 8 are expected . No new report is expected before late Monday.
kxoradio.com
The Count Continues
The Imperial County Registrar of Voters released another update on the November 8 General Election. As of Thursday evening, there were approximately 14,800 unprocessed vote-by-mail ballots and provisional ballots yet to be counted. More vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by election day are expected. The Thursday count shows about 1,600 ballots were processed since the Wednesday update. Another update is expected Friday evening.
kxoradio.com
Motorcyclist Dies
Yuma County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning crash that claimed a life. At 12:13 a.m. Friday morning an accident was reported in the 12-600 block of South Frontage Road. A motorcycle ridden by Shelby Huston, 30, of Yuma, crossed the center line and collided head on with a car. Huston died at the scene. YCSO reported that alcohol and speed appear to be a factor in the collision. The accident remains under investigation.
kxoradio.com
Election Update
(First update since Tuesday)...It was released Wednesday evening. While some of the numbers changed, but there was only one race that was affected. The City Council Race in Calipatria did not really change, but the top three candidates switched positions. Calipat is electing three City Council members. Tuesdays unofficial update had Javier Amezcua leading the vote count, followed by Hector H. Cervantes, and Michael J. Luellen the Second had the third seat. In the update Wednesday, the same three remained at the top, but in different positions. Luellen is now the top vote getter, followed by Amezcua, with Cervantes with the third highest number of votes.. The Elections Department has said they had more than 16,400 ballots to count, which means races could change a few times by the time the counting is over. Elections will continue to update the tally untill all ballots are counted and certified. By law, they have until December 8th to complete the process.
kxoradio.com
Student has Stun Gun
An El Centro student brought a stun gun to school. El Centro Police were notified by school staff that a student at Wilson Jr. High had shown the stun gun to several students on campus. Police filed a report on the incident and the student was turned over to his parents.
kxoradio.com
Shooting Suspect In Custody
(One suspect in custody)..one other is still at large. They are suspected in the November 5th shooting in Calipatria. Police say the shooting at the apartments on Bonita Road was gang related. Three juveniles were shot. One has been treated and released; two others remain hospitalized with life threatening wounds. This week a 16-year-old Westmorland resident was arrested. The second suspect has reportedly been identified, but police do not know where the suspect is. They did say they felt the second arrest was imminent.
kxoradio.com
COVID Cases
(Active COVID 19 Cases)....The numbers were updated Thursday morning. The COVID numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the latest numbers, there are currently 211 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is just a little more than the 203 active cases reported Tuesday. State Tier Metrics for Imperial County are unchanged. Fatalities resulting from the virus remain at 957.
Comments / 0