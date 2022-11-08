(First update since Tuesday)...It was released Wednesday evening. While some of the numbers changed, but there was only one race that was affected. The City Council Race in Calipatria did not really change, but the top three candidates switched positions. Calipat is electing three City Council members. Tuesdays unofficial update had Javier Amezcua leading the vote count, followed by Hector H. Cervantes, and Michael J. Luellen the Second had the third seat. In the update Wednesday, the same three remained at the top, but in different positions. Luellen is now the top vote getter, followed by Amezcua, with Cervantes with the third highest number of votes.. The Elections Department has said they had more than 16,400 ballots to count, which means races could change a few times by the time the counting is over. Elections will continue to update the tally untill all ballots are counted and certified. By law, they have until December 8th to complete the process.

CALIPATRIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO