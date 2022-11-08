ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Ridge, IL

Elderly couple killed after car crashes into Park Ridge home

By Dana Rebik, Marisa Rodriguez
 5 days ago

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — An elderly couple were killed after their vehicle crashed into a home in Park Ridge Tuesday morning, according to police.

The incident was reported just after 11 a.m. at a residence located in the 900 block of Oakton Street. Multiple emergency crews remain on the scene.

1 injured in extra-alarm fire in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood

Video from Skycam9 captured a 2007 Hyundai sedan completely plowed inside the front of the home.

The driver, Miloje Markovic, 85 and his wife, Milena Markovic, 77, both of Niles, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Cumberland and approaching Oakton. That’s when the car blew through a stop sign and crashed into the home.

Luis Vasquez described what he saw leading up to the fatal crash.

“He was coming all the way from Dempster, coming up this way, I’m guessing, assuming like 120-plus,” he said. “I flagged down a cop and told them he was coming up this way. The next thing you know, I just saw smoke.”

Witness Danny Spandiery said he was in the kitchen eating cereal when he heard a big explosion.

SEE ALSO: Girl, 7, shot amid gunfire exchange in Waukegan

“I look over and there’s a car in the house and it was very scary,” Spandiery said.

The house was unoccupied at the time.

