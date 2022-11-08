Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Ford Wyoming Center hosts national beard and moustache competition
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, the Ford Wyoming Center was home to food, drinks and lots of expertly maintained facial hair as part of the 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Competition. The competition, which was hosted in conjunction with the annual Booze and Bacon Festival, brought competitors...
oilcity.news
‘Black Cloud Rising’ author to lead Casper workshops at invitation of old ‘Fire on the Beach’ friend
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper community will soon have the chance to engage with celebrated American author David Wright Faladé thanks to a friendship that has roamed the geography of the nation. When he’s in Casper at the invitation of his friend David Zoby, English instructor at Casper...
oilcity.news
The NIC interviews executive director candidates at ‘critical juncture’ in museum’s evolution
CASPER, Wyo. — Community stakeholders and museum board members were formally introduced to two shortlist candidates for executive director of the Nicolaysen Art Museum on Wednesday evening. Both candidates shared their experiences managing the budgets of art museums, curating exhibitions, and reflecting on the practical value of art in...
Mind-Blown: Wyoming’s First Glass Blowing Studio Opens in Casper, Grand Opening Friday
When Sam and Alicia Watt, owners of Platte Hemp Company, decided that they wanted to start a glass blowing company - one that would not only create works of art, but that would also teach others the art of glass blowing - they knew just the guy to call. He...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Bridge dedicated to Casper teacher, patriot on Veterans Day
CASPER, Wyo. — For years, Casper teacher Leo Sanchez called an unnamed bridge linking the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery to Evansville “Freedom Bridge.”. After today, that bridge officially has a name: The Leo R. Sanchez Freedom Bridge. Casper-born Leo Sanchez taught students at Dean Morgan Junior High...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Wyoming’s elected officials show up for Veterans Day ceremony in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Several of Wyoming’s elected officials made an appearance today at the annual Veterans Day ceremony that took place at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville. The observance took place after the bridge leading to the cemetery was dedicated to Casper’s late educator and...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Unboxed: Casper’s round midcentury masterpiece transformed into mixed-use events space
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper had plenty of things to like when Diane and Joseph McGinley moved here a dozen years ago. The mountain, people, and job opportunities being among them. One other thing also stood out to Diane: A bank. “I immediately noticed it,” she said, “and I thought,...
oilcity.news
New luxury auditoriums coming to movie theaters in Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming days, theater-goers in Casper will have a whole new way to experience films, as Studio City East and Studio City West will each soon unveil a new, state-of-the-art LUXX auditorium. These new auditoriums will feature several cutting-edge amenities and features, including ultra-high-contrast screens...
Watch a Fireball Explode in the Sky Over Bar Nunn, Wyoming
There was an unexpected spectacular sky event over Wyoming a few days ago that was captured by a doorbell security camera. It was a brilliant fireball that exploded over Bar Nunn. This short doorbell security camera video was just shared with a brief backstory:. November 2, 2022 doorbell camera in...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: McKinney; DeRop
Damond McKinney: December 4, 1972 – October 31, 2022. Damond Michael McKinney was born to Roxine McKinney and Oscar (“Butch”) McKinney in Des Moines, Iowa, on December 4, 1972. Damond passed away on October 31, 2022, in Casper due to unknown medical conditions. He spent his youth alongside his sister, Myeshea, and brother, Walter, helping them navigate through life as they grew up.
county17.com
Casper native Megan Degenfelder wins election to serve as Wyoming’s next superintendent
CASPER, Wyo. — Republican Megan Degenfelder has won the 2022 General Election race for Wyoming superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder, a Casper native and graduate of Natrona County High School and the University of Wyoming, secured 142,511 votes to defeat Democratic challenger Sergio Maldonado Sr. with 43,251 votes in all 23 counties reporting just after midnight, according to preliminary unofficial results from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
oilcity.news
Casper PD donating bikes to 33 families, Mercer Family Resource Center, Wyoming Probation & Parole
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department will be donating about 100 bicycles to people and organizations in the community on Thursday afternoon. About 33 families will get bicycles. Mercer Family Resource Center and Wyoming Probation & Parole will also get some bikes that they will provide to individuals in need of transportation, according to Casper PD Sgt. Seth Wheeler.
oilcity.news
Jeffree Star has plans for downtown Casper? Yak Daddy LLC buys ‘Hall on Ash’ building
CASPER, Wyo. — Celebrity Jeffree Star appears to have some plans for downtown Casper. The company Yak Daddy LLC has acquired the building at 355 S. Ash St. next to David Street Station, Natrona County property records show. The building was formerly home to “The Hall on Ash,” which offered event space for things like concerts and weddings before both The Hall on Ash and the nearby Yellowstone Garage closed in March.
beckersspine.com
5 things to know about McGinley Orthopedics
McGinley Orthopedics is a specialty practice in Casper, Wyo., founded by Joseph McGinley, MD. Here are five things to know about McGinley:. 1. In addition to McGinley Orthopedics, Dr. McGinley founded McGinley Manufacturing, a company with 125 orthopedic device patients. 2. McGinley Orthopedics is physician-led, and has been serving patients...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (10/31/22–11/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 31 through Nov. 7. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Casper to see sunny skies over the weekend; chance of snow early next week
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County residents will see clear skies over the weekend, though that won’t last long with the new week bringing with it the chance for more snow showers. Today, Casper has a high temperature of 40 degrees and a low of 21. Moderately strong winds...
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-25, I-90; 60 mph winds in Wyoming ahead of heavy snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 have black ice advisories in effect on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT is advising drivers of the possibility of black ice on I-25 between Glendo and Douglas and on I-90 between Buffalo and the South Dakota state line.
nchsgusher.com
A moose is on the loose…Again!
Over the past couple of weeks there have been multiple sightings of a moose near Evansville, Wyo. The moose had most likely been around since around July but just now nearing close to the city of Casper and Evansville. The Wyoming Game and Fish department decided to attempt and relocate the animal, but the moose had other ideas.
oilcity.news
Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
oilcity.news
Stalled truck causes slowdown along I-25, forces detour
CASPER, Wyo. — A stalled-out semi truck has caused delays along Interstate 25 and has forced drivers to take a detour. The truck stalled out in southbound traffic near milepost 185. The Wyoming Department of Transportation asks motorists to take exit 187 while they tend to the scene. At...
