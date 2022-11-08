ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Ford Wyoming Center hosts national beard and moustache competition

CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, the Ford Wyoming Center was home to food, drinks and lots of expertly maintained facial hair as part of the 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Competition. The competition, which was hosted in conjunction with the annual Booze and Bacon Festival, brought competitors...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Bridge dedicated to Casper teacher, patriot on Veterans Day

CASPER, Wyo. — For years, Casper teacher Leo Sanchez called an unnamed bridge linking the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery to Evansville "Freedom Bridge.". After today, that bridge officially has a name: The Leo R. Sanchez Freedom Bridge. Casper-born Leo Sanchez taught students at Dean Morgan Junior High...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

New luxury auditoriums coming to movie theaters in Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs

CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming days, theater-goers in Casper will have a whole new way to experience films, as Studio City East and Studio City West will each soon unveil a new, state-of-the-art LUXX auditorium. These new auditoriums will feature several cutting-edge amenities and features, including ultra-high-contrast screens...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: McKinney; DeRop

Damond McKinney: December 4, 1972 – October 31, 2022. Damond Michael McKinney was born to Roxine McKinney and Oscar ("Butch") McKinney in Des Moines, Iowa, on December 4, 1972. Damond passed away on October 31, 2022, in Casper due to unknown medical conditions. He spent his youth alongside his sister, Myeshea, and brother, Walter, helping them navigate through life as they grew up.
CASPER, WY
county17.com

Casper native Megan Degenfelder wins election to serve as Wyoming's next superintendent

CASPER, Wyo. — Republican Megan Degenfelder has won the 2022 General Election race for Wyoming superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder, a Casper native and graduate of Natrona County High School and the University of Wyoming, secured 142,511 votes to defeat Democratic challenger Sergio Maldonado Sr. with 43,251 votes in all 23 counties reporting just after midnight, according to preliminary unofficial results from the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD donating bikes to 33 families, Mercer Family Resource Center, Wyoming Probation & Parole

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department will be donating about 100 bicycles to people and organizations in the community on Thursday afternoon. About 33 families will get bicycles. Mercer Family Resource Center and Wyoming Probation & Parole will also get some bikes that they will provide to individuals in need of transportation, according to Casper PD Sgt. Seth Wheeler.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Jeffree Star has plans for downtown Casper? Yak Daddy LLC buys 'Hall on Ash' building

CASPER, Wyo. — Celebrity Jeffree Star appears to have some plans for downtown Casper. The company Yak Daddy LLC has acquired the building at 355 S. Ash St. next to David Street Station, Natrona County property records show. The building was formerly home to "The Hall on Ash," which offered event space for things like concerts and weddings before both The Hall on Ash and the nearby Yellowstone Garage closed in March.
CASPER, WY
beckersspine.com

5 things to know about McGinley Orthopedics

McGinley Orthopedics is a specialty practice in Casper, Wyo., founded by Joseph McGinley, MD. Here are five things to know about McGinley:. 1. In addition to McGinley Orthopedics, Dr. McGinley founded McGinley Manufacturing, a company with 125 orthopedic device patients. 2. McGinley Orthopedics is physician-led, and has been serving patients...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (10/31/22–11/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 31 through Nov. 7. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Black ice on I-25, I-90; 60 mph winds in Wyoming ahead of heavy snowstorm

CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 have black ice advisories in effect on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT is advising drivers of the possibility of black ice on I-25 between Glendo and Douglas and on I-90 between Buffalo and the South Dakota state line.
WYOMING STATE
nchsgusher.com

A moose is on the loose…Again!

Over the past couple of weeks there have been multiple sightings of a moose near Evansville, Wyo. The moose had most likely been around since around July but just now nearing close to the city of Casper and Evansville. The Wyoming Game and Fish department decided to attempt and relocate the animal, but the moose had other ideas.
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Stalled truck causes slowdown along I-25, forces detour

CASPER, Wyo. — A stalled-out semi truck has caused delays along Interstate 25 and has forced drivers to take a detour. The truck stalled out in southbound traffic near milepost 185. The Wyoming Department of Transportation asks motorists to take exit 187 while they tend to the scene. At...
CASPER, WY

