Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden joined a conference of southeast Asian nations on Saturday, looking to emphasize the United States’ commitment in the region where a looming China is also working to expand its influence. Biden’s efforts at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit are meant to lay the groundwork for his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping — the first face-to-face encounter of Biden’s presidency with a leader whose nation the U.S. now considers its most potent economic and military rival. Biden and Xi will meet on Monday at the Group of 20 summit that brings together leaders from the world’s largest economies, which is held this year in Indonesia on the island of Bali. Traveling to Phnom Penh earlier Saturday, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden will raise issues such as freedom of navigation and illegal and unregulated fishing by China with the ASEAN leaders — aimed at demonstrating U.S. assertiveness against Beijing.
Boris Johnson calls for finalising Free Trade Agreement with India
Former British prime minister Boris Johnson called for finalising the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK which missed the Diwali deadline set under his premiership.“Let us finally deliver that free trade agreement which mysteriously seems to have developed a flat tyre since I left office,” he said during a summit in New Delhi, India. “Prime Minister Modi and I said it will be done by Diwali. I’m not going to wait till the next Diwali before we do that free trade deal. I wonder what the holdup is.”When the FTA negotiation began in January this year,...
