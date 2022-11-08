ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

How did this year’s voter turnout shape up?

Constitutional expert on what’s next after Prop 2 and 5 pass on Election Day. Two proposals for changes to Vermont’s Constitution passed on Election Day, including Prop 2 on slavery and Prop 5, or Article 22, on abortion. Updated: 5 hours ago. Congressional-elect Becca Balint visited the WCAX...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Peter Welch to fill Leahy’s seat, but can he fill his shoes?

Constitutional expert on what’s next after Prop 2 and 5 pass on Election Day. Two proposals for changes to Vermont’s Constitution passed on Election Day, including Prop 2 on slavery and Prop 5, or Article 22, on abortion. Updated: 5 hours ago. Congressional-elect Becca Balint visited the WCAX...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Becca Balint wins US House seat but long road awaits in DC

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the race for U.S. House, Becca Balint has come out on top. The Democrat beat the Republican nominee, Liam Madden, by a large margin. Madden prided himself on being an anti-war and anti-establishment independent. Balint is the first woman to represent Vermont in Congress. She’s...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stec wins NY Senate 45 District race

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, on Tuesday won re-election to his 45th District seat, which includes Essex, Clinton, and Franklin counties. Stec bested his Democratic challenger Jean Lapper by a nearly 22-point margin. Stec was first elected in 2020. He told supporters Tuesday night...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
WCAX

GOP’s Stefanik backs Trump ‘24 as other Republicans decline

WASHINGTON (AP) — No. 3 House Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik is endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024, becoming the highest-ranking congressional leader Friday to publicly back the former president, even as he’s being widely blamed by other Republicans for failures in the midterm elections. Stefanik, of New...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Congress heads back to D.C. for a hectic lame-duck session

WASHINGTON — Congress returns to Capitol Hill and a lengthy to-do list next week, following a six-week midterm elections break that saw Democrats outperform expectations and Republicans barely inch toward the U.S. House majority. On the agenda are same-sex marriage legislation, a huge defense bill, changes in how presidential electoral votes are counted and more. […] The post Congress heads back to D.C. for a hectic lame-duck session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy